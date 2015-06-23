PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 23

The following are the top stories on the business pages of
The Times
Ladbrokes confirmed that it was in early discussions
with Gala Coral Group over a 3 billion stg ($4.75 billion) to 4
billion stg deal that would create a betting business with a
combined high street estate of almost 4,000 bookies' shops. (thetim.es/1IaGvft)
Reid Hoffman, the co-founder of LinkedIn Corp, and
Sherry Coutu, the technology investor, have launched an
organisation dedicated to turning British start-ups into
world-beaters. The "Scale-Up Institute" says that it will
address Britain's weakness in making its most promising small
companies into global giants. (thetim.es/1BxCtwh)
The Guardian
Questionnaire by UK's grocery regulator Groceries Code
Adjudicator reveals 30 percent of direct suppliers say UK's
biggest supermarket Tesco rarely complies with industry
code. Suppliers have rated the retailer as the worst of the
major supermarkets at complying with a government-backed
industry code designed to protect manufacturers.(bit.ly/1Rrb2pZ)
David Cameron's plans to focus 12 billion stg of welfare
cuts on slashing tax credits and other working-age benefits look
set to be "extremely unfair" on the families who will lose
money, the right-leaning Institute of Economic Affairs thinktank
has said. (bit.ly/1N1V5oJ)
The Telegraph
RSA Insurance Group pledged to appeal an employment
tribunal's decision to award the former head of its Irish unit
1.25 million euros ($1.42 million) in an unfair dismissal case,
a record payout for such a claim. (bit.ly/1GjGKjM)
GlaxoSmithKline has agreed to sell two meningitis
vaccines to U.S. drug rival Pfizer Inc for 82 million
stg to gain clearance from Brussels for its three-way deal with
Novartis AG. (bit.ly/1H9U0gz)
Sky News
Ferrero Rocher is to buy the struggling UK confectioner
Thorntons, in a deal worth around 112 million stg. The
board of the Derbyshire-based firm said it had agreed an offer
from its Italian rival that represents 145p a share. (bit.ly/1JdMqSl)
The Prudential Regulation Authority and Financial Conduct
Authority have decided not to impose an outright ban for banks
on so-called bonus buyouts, and will instead opt for less
draconian measures to police their practice. Bonus buyouts have
been a common feature of banks' efforts to lure rivals' star
traders and advisers.(bit.ly/1JfoQ7L)
The Independent
Fraudsters have fleeced people of 23.6 million stg in the
past year by tricking them into transferring cash into dodgy
bank accounts. Now Neighbourhood Watch is hoping its army of
173,000 volunteers can crack down on the crooks and help people
avoid becoming victims. (ind.pn/1LhiAMo)
Hospitals are pushing young medics to the brink of "burnout"
by relying on them to work extra hours to plug long-term gaps in
ward rotas, leading doctors have warned, after new research
showed that the effects of NHS staff shortages are worsening. (ind.pn/1fo7AAs)
($1 = 0.6320 pounds)
($1 = 0.8815 euros)
