PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 23

The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Ladbrokes confirmed that it was in early discussions with Gala Coral Group over a 3 billion stg ($4.75 billion) to 4 billion stg deal that would create a betting business with a combined high street estate of almost 4,000 bookies' shops. (thetim.es/1IaGvft)

Reid Hoffman, the co-founder of LinkedIn Corp, and Sherry Coutu, the technology investor, have launched an organisation dedicated to turning British start-ups into world-beaters. The "Scale-Up Institute" says that it will address Britain's weakness in making its most promising small companies into global giants. (thetim.es/1BxCtwh)

The Guardian

Questionnaire by UK's grocery regulator Groceries Code Adjudicator reveals 30 percent of direct suppliers say UK's biggest supermarket Tesco rarely complies with industry code. Suppliers have rated the retailer as the worst of the major supermarkets at complying with a government-backed industry code designed to protect manufacturers.(bit.ly/1Rrb2pZ)

David Cameron's plans to focus 12 billion stg of welfare cuts on slashing tax credits and other working-age benefits look set to be "extremely unfair" on the families who will lose money, the right-leaning Institute of Economic Affairs thinktank has said. (bit.ly/1N1V5oJ)

The Telegraph

RSA Insurance Group pledged to appeal an employment tribunal's decision to award the former head of its Irish unit 1.25 million euros ($1.42 million) in an unfair dismissal case, a record payout for such a claim. (bit.ly/1GjGKjM)

GlaxoSmithKline has agreed to sell two meningitis vaccines to U.S. drug rival Pfizer Inc for 82 million stg to gain clearance from Brussels for its three-way deal with Novartis AG. (bit.ly/1H9U0gz)

Sky News

Ferrero Rocher is to buy the struggling UK confectioner Thorntons, in a deal worth around 112 million stg. The board of the Derbyshire-based firm said it had agreed an offer from its Italian rival that represents 145p a share. (bit.ly/1JdMqSl)

The Prudential Regulation Authority and Financial Conduct Authority have decided not to impose an outright ban for banks on so-called bonus buyouts, and will instead opt for less draconian measures to police their practice. Bonus buyouts have been a common feature of banks' efforts to lure rivals' star traders and advisers.(bit.ly/1JfoQ7L)

The Independent

Fraudsters have fleeced people of 23.6 million stg in the past year by tricking them into transferring cash into dodgy bank accounts. Now Neighbourhood Watch is hoping its army of 173,000 volunteers can crack down on the crooks and help people avoid becoming victims. (ind.pn/1LhiAMo)

Hospitals are pushing young medics to the brink of "burnout" by relying on them to work extra hours to plug long-term gaps in ward rotas, leading doctors have warned, after new research showed that the effects of NHS staff shortages are worsening. (ind.pn/1fo7AAs)

($1 = 0.6320 pounds) ($1 = 0.8815 euros) (Compiled by Mansi Goenka in Bengaluru)