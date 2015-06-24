PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 24

June 24 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
Bonuses paid to top bankers could be clawed back for up to
ten years under new rules imposed by the Bank of
England, which said that the reforms would make
managers more accountable for their actions. (thetim.es/1eGmdPC)
Standard & Poor's warned Britain that the vote on its
membership of the European Union could deal a heavy blow to the
economy by forcing global banks with large operations in the UK
to consider moving elsewhere. (thetim.es/1Go8sf2)
The Guardian
Britain's accountancy regulators are to investigate KPMG
and its role as auditor to parts of Bank of New York
Mellon raising further questions over the accountancy
firm's track record in auditing banks. (bit.ly/1TMiUGx)
The scandal which enveloped the Co-operative Bank was
re-awakened on Tuesday when the bank revealed it was facing
fines from City regulators over the events that led to its near
collapse two years ago. The bank said it would begin settlement
talks next month with the Financial Conduct Authority and the
Bank of England concerning events between 2008 and 2013. (bit.ly/1BKYqZe)
The Telegraph
The Royal Dutch Shell's 47 billion stg ($73.95
billion) plan to become the world's biggest gas producer has
moved a step closer to reality after the oil giant officially
filed its takeover of BG Group with Brazilian competition
regulators. (bit.ly/1RuuodM)
Austria is to officially file a legal complaint in Brussels
against state subsidies for Britain's planned new Hinkley Point
nuclear power plant, the government in Vienna said. (bit.ly/1BzzSSr)
Sky News
Barclays is closing in on the sale of a division
which invests in North Sea oil and other natural resources
companies as part of efforts to simplify the bank. The UK-based
lender is in advanced talks with the management of Barclays
Natural Resources Investments about a management buyout. (bit.ly/1J1DjS3)
Britain's ministers are poised to sanction an inaugural sale
of shares in the government's Green Investment Bank, a
state-backed lender to green infrastructure projects, in a move
that will accelerate the Conservatives' 50 billion stg
post-election privatisation spree. (bit.ly/1IcH20x)
The Independent
The British government has reduced its stake in Lloyds bank
to below 17 percent, bringing the total recouped from
the bank's bailout to 11.5 billion stg. There are also plans to
extend the share sale to taxpayers, which could enable a full
government exit from the bank within the year. (ind.pn/1IwmbB1)
($1 = 0.6356 pounds)
(Compiled by Mansi Goenka in Bengaluru)