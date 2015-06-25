PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 25

June 25 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Britain's first digital-only bank, Atom Bank, has been granted a banking licence by the Bank of England. It will open to customers this year and will be available only through an online app, which customers can use on smartphones or tablets. (thetim.es/1e4ejia)

James Ward-Lilley, a top executive at AstraZeneca, has quit to become the chief executive of Vectura Group, a developer of respiratory drugs, in the second high-profile departure from the pharmaceuticals group in a fortnight. (thetim.es/1J6td28)

The Guardian

Ikea Group, the world's largest furniture retailer, said it plans to try a small-format store in Britain. The privately owned Swedish company intends to test "order and collection points", starting in Norwich in the autumn, in an attempt to extend is reach across the UK. (bit.ly/1eHzhUO)

The Financial Conduct Authority has launched an investigation into the accounts of Quindell, the chaotic insurance claims handler that was once an investor favourite. (bit.ly/1NioPyy)

The Telegraph

BT Group is calling on the communications watchdog to let it scrap the traditional telephone network, as part of a campaign to loosen regulations that it says will help telecom companies compete better with U.S. internet companies. (bit.ly/1KaYD9b)

ITV has bought 75 percent of Twofour Group, the independent producer behind programmes including "Educating Yorkshire", for 55 million stg ($86.37 million) up front. The remaining stake will be subject to a put and call option to be exercised at the end of 2017, or between 2019 and 2021. The price will depend on meeting profitability thresholds. (bit.ly/1IeIpMa)

Sky News

Dallas-based Lone Star Funds has asked bankers at Rothschild to conduct a strategic review of the assets with an eye on a possible exit next year. (bit.ly/1RxiKyN)

The owner of the Miami Dolphins football team is reportedly joining forces with Qatar Sports Investments to buy a controlling stake in Formula One. The deal is estimated to be worth around 5 billion stg. (bit.ly/1TNwVDO)

The Independent

Two massive European grocery chains, Royal Ahold and Delhaize Group, have reached a deal to merge, creating the sixth largest food retailer in the U.S. and the biggest in parts of Europe. (ind.pn/1NchFev)

