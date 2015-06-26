PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 26

June 26 The following are the top stories on the
The Times
A tranche of projects was put on hold after it emerged that
a 38.5 billion stg ($60.62 billion) investment programme
overseen by Network Rail has been ravaged by chronic cost
overruns and missed targets. In a sign of the severity of the
crisis, Richard Parry-Jones, Network Rail's chairman, was
replaced by Peter Hendy, the current transport commissioner of
London. (thetim.es/1GLRn0U)
Debt management companies may have to pay clients
compensation for selling services without considering their
financial position and for other misleading practices, after a
report by the UK financial regulator Financial Conduct Authority
revealed that debt management companies routinely treat
customers, especially vulnerable members of society, unfairly.(thetim.es/1GLRLN1)
The Guardian
The Scottish government has been accused of trying to bury a
report that predicts North Sea oil revenues could be 40 billion
stg less than the Scottish National Party's most optimistic
forecasts by releasing it the day before Holyrood's summer
recess - and after the deadline for emergency questions. (bit.ly/1KfFTqH)
More than 2 million stg in bonuses have been given to top
managers of Lloyds Banking Group, just weeks after the
bank was hit with a 117 million stg fine for mishandling payment
protection insurance compensation claims. (bit.ly/1fHif9M)
The Telegraph
According to Westminster sources close to the Telegraph, the
BBC Trust will be axed and its powers handed to the UK
communications regulator Ofcom. (bit.ly/1e6Ig0R)
Tesco chief executive Dave Lewis will face
shareholders for the first time at the retailer's annual meeting
on Friday as they look for answers in a year that saw record
losses of 6.4 billion stg and an accounting scandal. (bit.ly/1Hir7ii)
Sky News
Tyre manufacturer Goodyear is planning to close its
only UK factory, with hundreds of workers facing the axe. All
330 staff at the company's Wolverhampton plant are set to lose
their jobs in what the Unite union said would be a "devastating
blow" for the area. (bit.ly/1RAGDpf)
Amazon.com Inc has sparked further anger over its
UK tax bill after it emerged it paid just 11.9 million stg in
tax last year despite the group taking 5.3 billion stg in sales.
(bit.ly/1NkSpDv)
The Independent
The British government has said it plans to sell its stake
in the Green Investment Bank, the first bank in the world
established to make money out of environmentally sustainable
projects. (ind.pn/1fHoNVF)
Low interest rates and loose monetary policies are
threatening the future of the insurance and pension industries
by forcing providers to switch their investments into riskier
asset classes, a report by the Organisation for Economic
Co-operation and Development has warned. (ind.pn/1NdRsfE)
