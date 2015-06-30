PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 30

The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

The Bank of England's chief economist has warned that an interest rates rise could damage Britain's fragile economic recovery. Andy Haldane will use a speech on Tuesday to say that the prospect of a rise in rates is just as likely as a cut, as he lays out his argument for why consumers and businesses would struggle. (thetim.es/1JtH7ys)

Sterling touched a 7-1/2-year high against the euro yesterday as rattled investors reacted badly to the breakdown of talks between Greece and its creditors. (thetim.es/1GVZCaV)

The Guardian

Tate & Lyle has given its new finance director, Nick Hampton, 700,000 pounds ($1.10 million) in shares, after the company's poor performance made it unlikely he would collect the full share bonus he had expected when he joined the company. Nick Hampton was promised 2.6 million pounds in shares, but one portion of that has been replaced following a fall in the company's market value. (bit.ly/1JljBAJ)

British Secretary of State for Business Sajid Javid on Monday night criticised the Confederation of British Industry's stance over the European Union referendum, overshadowing the appointment of its new boss, Carolyn Fairbairn. (bit.ly/1efqt7Z)

The Telegraph

French authorities have detained two executives working for ride-sharing company Uber in an ongoing battle over the service's legality. Authorities said that they were being questioned over "illicit activity." (bit.ly/1SZbDSd)

Greece has threatened to seek a court injunction against European Union institutions, both to block the country's expulsion from the euro and to halt asphyxiation of the banking system. "The Greek government will make use of all our legal rights," said the finance minister, Yanis Varoufakis. (bit.ly/1eVXV4a)

Sky News

The BBC has lost control of the rights to the Olympic Games after the International Olympic Committee sealed a 920 million pound pan-European deal with Discovery, the U.S. broadcaster that owns Eurosport. Discovery will take control of the UK rights from 2022, as the BBC has already secured exclusive rights to the 2016, 2018 and 2020 Games. (bit.ly/1FLxhQu)

Plans by Cuadrilla Resources to frack for shale gas in Lancashire have been rejected by county councillors. The company had been seeking permission for exploratory drilling and fracking in Little Plumpton, between Preston and Blackpool. (bit.ly/1R0nq5e)

The Independent

The British government is reportedly considering moving the state-owned broadcaster Channel 4 to Birmingham. If such a move was agreed, Channel 4 would sell its headquarters in Westminster and follow HSBC Holdings, Deutsche Bank and others in moving staff to Birmingham. (ind.pn/1NuDaHN)