PRESS DIGEST- British Business - July 2

The Times
The head of one of Britain's biggest law firms is quitting
to take up a new role at Lloyds Banking Group, in a
move that surprised the banking and legal worlds. Simon Davies,
managing partner at Linklaters since 2008, will join Lloyds from
January in a newly created role as chief people, legal and
strategy officer. (thetim.es/1KsQA7y)
Tool rental group Speedy Hire has parted company with its
second chief executive in 18 months after a shake-up of the
business sent profits plunging. Mark Rogerson has decided to
step down as chief executive officer. (thetim.es/1KsUoWC)
The Guardian
Barclays has shed light on the cost of hiring its
new IT director from Australia, revealing he was paid 1.6
million pounds ($2.50 million) worth of shares last month. The
award, which was announced to the stock exchange, was part of
deal to buy Michael Harte out of his role at Commonwealth Bank
of Australia. (bit.ly/1KsVBgC)
Scotland's Gleneagles hotel, the golf resort that has hosted
the Ryder Cup and the G8 summit, has been sold to the leader of
the private investment group Ennismore. It is a company that
runs hotels fashioned after east London's hipster district
Hoxton. (bit.ly/1Kt0AxS)
The Telegraph
British brewer Greene King has completed its
acquisition of Spirit Pub Co, the brewer said, as it announced
full-year sales of 1.32 billion pounds, up 3 percent. (bit.ly/1KsWs0P)
Greece's embattled prime minister, Alexis Tsipras, has
refused to back down over a referendum on the country's bail-out
future, despite being threatened with imminent financial ruin
and a banking collapse as early as Monday if he chooses to press
ahead with the vote. (bit.ly/1KsWzcI)
Sky News
Giant investment firms Blackstone and CVC are
examining takeover bids for Worldpay, the UK-based payment
processing group which is drawing up plans for a stock market
listing valuing it at 6 billion pounds. (bit.ly/1KsXs59)
British Prime Minister David Cameron has said he will decide
by the end of the year whether to expand Heathrow. The Airport
Commission has named the airport as the preferred site for a new
runway after a three-year investigation and recommended Heathrow
be expanded to include a third runway. (bit.ly/1KsYazj)
The Independent
Nike Inc chairman Phil Knight will step down from
sportswear company he built into a multinational worth $93
billion. Knight announced that, at 77, Knight will step down
next year. (ind.pn/1KsZuCc)
($1 = 0.6408 pounds)
(Compiled by Mansi Goenka in Bengaluru)