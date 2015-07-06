PRESS DIGEST- British Business - July 6

July 6 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
Greek voters gambled on a future outside the euro last
night, dealing the European Union and the single currency a
devastating blow. Leaders of the 19 eurozone member states will
hold an emergency summit in Brussels on Monday amid fears that
the resounding "no" vote in the referendum could trigger
Greece's exit. David Cameron and George Osborne will meet Mark
Carney, the governor of the Bank of England, for talks on the
impact on the economy, the markets and tourists who are caught
up in the drama. (thetim.es/1NH8MKf)
Monster, the consumer electronics company, is planning to
forge a partnership with Spotify to bundle its high-end
headphones with streaming services to take the fight to Apple
Inc and Beats. (thetim.es/1IZnFnA)
Baillie Gifford, the Scottish investor, will renew attempts
this week to hold talks with Emirates National Oil Company over
the disputed 3.7 billion pound bid for Dragon Oil, the
Turkmenistan producer. (thetim.es/1JI1oQQ)
The Guardian
Benefit payments to families living outside Greater London
are to be capped at 20,000 pounds a year. In the first
Conservative budget for 19 years, George Osborne will say that
the previously announced figure of 23,000 pounds will only apply
to families living in the capital, in a further cut to the
welfare budget. (bit.ly/1HGhVTd)
U.S.-led coalition aircraft have conducted a series of air
strikes targeting the Islamic State stronghold of Raqqa in
eastern Syria, killing at least 10 militants and wounding many
others, in one of the largest such operations in the country to
date. (bit.ly/1KIyDlC)
The Telegraph
George Osborne should radically cut back the complexity of
the British tax system when he delivers his emergency budget
this week, the Institute of Directors has urged. By taking steps
to drastically simplify tax, the Government could encourage
investment and support the economy, while giving more ordinary
people a stake in the private sector, the business group said.
(bit.ly/1dG28aT)
Protesters threw stones "the size of fists" at a German
television camera crew as demonstrations in Athens descended
into violence. The crew from German broadcaster ZDF had been
queuing next to a group of photographers near the podium at a
"no" vote rally in Syntagma Square when they were recognised and
pelted with marble stones. (bit.ly/1ff47o3)
Sky News
Germany's deputy chancellor has said new negotiations with
Greece are "difficult to imagine" after the 'No' vote in the
referendum. Sigmar Gabriel told the Tagesspiegel newspaper:
"With the rejection of the rules of the eurozone ...
negotiations about a programme worth billions are barely
conceivable." (bit.ly/1IZn3OH)
One of China's fastest-growing conglomerates is in talks to
add to its burgeoning collection of western brands with an offer
to acquire a stake in Silver Cross, the upmarket British
pram-maker. Fosun, which is run by an executive who has been
dubbed as China's answer to Warren Buffett, the billionaire
American investor, has lodged a bid to invest in Silver Cross in
a deal worth tens of millions of pounds. (bit.ly/1TegOxW)
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Eric
Walsh)