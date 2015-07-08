PRESS DIGEST- British Business - July 8

July 8 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
ENERGY GIANTS FACE PRICE CAP FOR OVERCHARGING BY 1.2 BLN STG
United Kingdom Prime Minister David Cameron is prepared to
consider placing a temporary cap on the most expensive
electricity bills after a watchdog concluded that customers were
being overcharged by 1.2 billion pounds ($1.86 billion) a year,
his office said. (thetim.es/1H8Xg6t)
SUNDAY TRADING SHAKE-UP SPLITS THE SUPERMARKETS
Britain supermarket industry's Big Four were divided
yesterday over the prospect of the biggest shake-up in Sunday
trading laws in 20 years, but small businesses reacted with
horror. (thetim.es/1HeqL9i)
The Guardian
AVERAGE SHOP PRICES FALL 1.3 PCT AS LOWER COSTS TURN INTO
HEAVY DISCOUNTS
Heavy discounting by food and furniture retailers helped
shop prices fall for the 26th consecutive month in June,
according to an industry survey. (bit.ly/1TjSZoi)
BBC AND ITV BATTLE TO KEEP TOURNAMENT OUT OF SKY'S HANDS
The BBC and ITV have formed an unlikely alliance in a bid to
gazump Sky and keep the Six Nations on terrestrial television
with an offer worth 50 million pounds a year. The tournament
organiser says an announcement on the new broadcasting contract
is imminent and the most financially lucrative competition in
the sport outside the World Cup is expected to remain available
to all viewers. (bit.ly/1LVBBFg)
The Telegraph
GVC MAKES 900 MLN STG BET ON BWIN
GVC Holdings Plc, the online betting firm, has made
a 900 million pound move for Bwin.Party in a bid to see
off rival bidder 888 Holdings Plc. (bit.ly/1HdgvuS)
AN EXTRA 150,000 BANKERS TO BE MONITORED BY UK WATCHDOG
Thousands more financial traders will be monitored by banks
and the Financial Conduct Authority under the certification
regime, the City watchdog has announced, as it cracks down on
the wholesale markets following the forex manipulation scandal.
(bit.ly/1S5YSDc)
Sky News
UK BUDGET TO SLOW PACE OF WELFARE CUTS
The UK budget will reveal the timetable for 12 billion
pounds welfare cuts by 2017/18 has been extended by at least a
year, Sky News said. (bit.ly/1CmtOgt)
UK's OSBORNE TO RELAUNCH FINANCE PROMOTION BOARD
British finance minister George Osborne will announce on
Wednesday the relaunch of a Treasury-led body charged with
promoting the UK's financial services industry, even as he comes
under intense pressure to reform the structure of taxes
affecting the sector. (bit.ly/1TjTWNm)
The Independent
NEW ROLLS-ROYCE BOSS BEGINS HIS REIGN WITH PROFIT WARNING
Warren East's reign as chief executive of Rolls-Royce
Holdings Plc got off to an eventful start as he unveiled
the company's third profit warning in less than 18 months. (ind.pn/1eE99cP)
BOVIS HOMES BANKS ON MORE OF THE SAME FROM THE BUDGET
The housebuilder Bovis Homes Group Plc predicted the
UK Chancellor would continue his support for first-time buyers
in Wednesday's budget as it reported record sales for the first
half of the year. (ind.pn/1NOdiHq)
($1 = 0.6467 pounds)
(Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)