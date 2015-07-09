PRESS DIGEST- British Business - July 9

July 9 The following are the top stories on the
The Times
UK'S OSBORNE DRAWS BATTLE LINE WITH BUSINESS OVER 9 POUND
LIVING WAGE
UK Finance Minister George Osborne irritated small business
leaders by announcing that he is going to force all companies to
pay staff a minimum wage of 9 pounds ($13.83) an hour by 2020.
(thetim.es/1NPpZ4k)
Barclays chief Antony Jenkins fired after board shake-up
Barclays has begun a search for a new leader with
investment banking experience to take control of the banking
group as it tries to boost growth and meet sweeping regulatory
requirements to restructure. (thetim.es/1NU2UOu)
The Guardian
BUDGET BOOST FOR HMRC IN NEW PUSH ON TAX EVASION
Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs tax investigators are to
be armed with 800 million pounds of extra funding over the next
five years to combat tax evasion and non-compliance, the
chancellor has promised, as part of a drive to raise 7.2 billion
pounds. (bit.ly/1KPNrk5)
UK'S CHANCELLOR HANDS BUSINESSES 6.6 BLN POUNDS IN TAX CUTS
AND GIVEAWAYS
Businesses have been handed a surprise 6.6 billion pound tax
cut, as the chancellor also unveiled a number of new measures
designed to boost the private sector and Britain's flagging
productivity. (bit.ly/1IKjIaC)
The Telegraph
UK'S OBR SAYS STRONG CHANCE OSBORNE WILL NOT BALANCE BOOKS
BY 2020
Robert Chote, head of the UK's Office for Budget
Responsibility, the government's independent fiscal watchdog,
said the Chancellor's ability to deliver budget surpluses past
2020 will be hampered by Britain's demographic challenge. (bit.ly/1JUTEbw)
GEORGE OSBORNE GIVES MORE POWERS TO ENGLISH CITIES
Devolution in England "has only just begun", Finance
Minister George Osborne has said, as he unveiled plans to give
more power to cities in a bid to boost economic growth across
the country. (bit.ly/1HOXm6Y)
Sky News
TUBE STRIKE ACTION BRINGS UK'S UNDERGROUND TO HALT
Tube services have ground to a halt with the start of a
24-hour strike that has been branded "illegitimate" by the boss
of London Underground. (bit.ly/1J5iW3D)
PAY RISE FOR UK WITH 'NATIONAL LIVING WAGE'
The Chancellor pledges a "higher wage, lower tax" Britain -
but is accused of lining the country up for "years of pain". (bit.ly/1LXnwHA)
The Independent
SMITHS GROUP LURES GKN CHIEF ANDREW REYNOLDS SMITH WITH 5
MLN POUND DEAL
The airport scanner maker Smiths Group has
appointed Andrew Reynolds Smith as its new chief executive,
luring him from rival GKN with a 4.9 million pound pay
package. (ind.pn/1LXnLCl)
MARKS AND SPENCER ASSAILED ON ALL FRONTS BY SHAREHOLDERS
Marks and Spencer's board has faced a barrage of
criticism from shareholders at its annual general meeting. (ind.pn/1TmwHCr)
($1 = 0.6507 pounds)
