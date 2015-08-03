PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Aug 3

The following are the top stories on the business pages of
The Times
Intercontinental Hotels Group is weighing bids for
rivals Fairmont and Movenpick after ruling itself
out of a multibillion-pound merger with America's Starwood
last week. (thetim.es/1IEkDZZ)
British Airways has pushed out the Chairman of its pension
scheme Paul Spencer, after a row over an investment switch that
could have seen the plan's deficit soar. His departure shocked
pensions experts. (thetim.es/1IEiOMu)
The Guardian
At least two, perhaps three, of the nine members of the Bank
of England's interest rate-setting committee are
expected to cast their votes for a rate rise. Martin Weale and
Ian McCafferty, who voted for rate rises throughout the second
half of 2014 before changing their minds as inflation plunged to
zero earlier this year, have signalled they could soon be ready
to see borrowing costs rise. (bit.ly/1E3IDjB)
Greek investors expect a tumultuous day's trading when
Athens' stock market reopens on Monday after a five-week
shutdown. (bit.ly/1E3IPPQ)
The Telegraph
James Galbraith, a professor of government at the University
of Texas and long-time friend of ex-Greek finance minister Yanis
Varoufakis has denied being involved in a "criminal gang" intent
on bringing the drachma back to Greece. The clandestine plans
were made public last week following the airing of a private
conversation between Varoufakis and international investors in
London. (bit.ly/1E3GoNg)
Former Conservative leader Michael Howard is to be
questioned by the Britain's Serious Fraud Office as part of its
criminal investigation into Soma Oil and Gas in relation to
allegations of corruption in Somalia. (bit.ly/1E3Gwwe)
Sky News
HSBC Holdings plc, Europe's largest bank will
disclose in its interim results that it is adding a substantial
sum to the $550 mln provision it has already allocated to
resolve a number of investigations on both sides of the
Atlantic. (bit.ly/1Iy941T)
Business groups are warning that the Calais migrant crisis
is "a threat to the long-term viability" of British companies -
as firms begin to count the cost of delays to travel through the
Channel Tunnel. (bit.ly/1E3HbxL)
The Independent
Britain's shadow Chancellor Chris Leslie has attacked the
anti-austerity agenda of the Labour leadership candidate Jeremy
Corbyn, warning it would hurt poor people the most. Leslie
issued a wake-up call to Labour members to reject what he called
a "starry-eyed, hard left" economic strategy, amid growing signs
that Corbyn could pull off a shock victory next month. (ind.pn/1E3HTeg)
British Airways said it is set to change its hand baggage
allowance this summer with a new, reduced policy which may
require fliers to fork out money for a new holdall or suitcase
for upcoming journeys. (ind.pn/1E3I8Gg)
