PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Aug 10

The following are the top stories on the business pages of
British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
Legal & General is close to signing a deal to build
7,000 homes and almost a million square feet of office space on
the outskirts of Leeds, pulling the trigger on the chief
executive's plan to invest 1.5 billion pounds ($2.32 billion)in
infrastructure during the next five years. (thetim.es/1J4Og8B)
Luxembourg will take a leading role in moves to address the
problem of global tax avoidance by big business as the tiny
European state looks to repair the damage from the so-called
LuxLeaks scandal that revealed how it had been used to dodge
taxes. (thetim.es/1J4SFZr)
The Guardian
The personal data, including bank details, of millions of
Carphone Warehouse customers may have been accessed in a
"sophisticated cyber-attack", the retailer has admitted. (bit.ly/1WaB2Lv)
Hinkley Point, the planned 24.5 billion-pound nuclear power
station in Somerset, is under intensifying criticism from the
energy industry and the City, even as the government prepares to
give the final go-ahead for the heavily subsidised project. (bit.ly/1KZJ4Dp)
The Telegraph
Greece is closer to unlocking a fresh 86 billion-euro
($94.27-billion) rescue package after the country's creditors
reportedly agreed on a draft deal this weekend. German and Greek
media said 27 pages of "substantial" and "far-reaching" reforms
had been agreed following marathon talks between Euclid
Tsakalotos, Greece's finance minister, and the country's
creditors on Saturday. (bit.ly/1f2quMx)
Senior managers at Royal Bank of Scotland Plc have
been ordered to meet more small firms to make sure they stay
focused on customer service and do not repeat the mistakes of
the pre-crash years. (bit.ly/1UxKBCq)
Sky News
One of the UK's biggest privately owned housebuilders,
Countryside Properties, is intensifying plans for a London
flotation amid a string of government schemes to accelerate the
construction of new homes. (bit.ly/1MeGF6H)
($1 = 0.6454 pounds)
($1 = 0.9122 euros)
(Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Eric
Walsh)