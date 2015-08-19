PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Aug 19

Aug 19 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

* Dozens of new areas of northern England have been thrown open to fracking after the government awarded oil and gas licenses. Twenty-seven exploration licenses, each covering 100 square kilometres, have been awarded in the latest tranche. (thetim.es/1Pya7o5)

* Goldman Sachs will be able to ask the Bank of England for funding in a crisis after the American firm won approval to access the UK central bank's liquidity scheme as an emergency back-stop. (thetim.es/1WD7M00)

The Guardian

* The Chief Executive of Nationwide has criticised changes to the banking levy announced in the budget, saying that the scale-back will have a "disproportionate effect" on smaller lenders and would cost the customer-owned group 300 million pounds ($469.68 million) over five years. (bit.ly/1PjbPJn)

* Britain's inflation rate ticked higher last month, heating up the debate over when Bank of England policymakers will start raising interest rates. (bit.ly/1PjpY9o)

The Telegraph

* Wren House Infrastructure Management, a part of an investment vehicle owned by the Kuwait Investment Authority, is part of a consortium that is considering a bid for London City Airport, which has been valued at 2 billion pounds. (bit.ly/1TRG63b)

* Harris Associates has raised its stake in FTSE 100 mining giant Glencore Plc on the eve of results that are expected to show sharply lower profits as a result of tumbling commodity prices. The activist investor is now the fourth-largest shareholder with a 4.5 percent stake in the shares valued at 1 billion pounds at current prices. (bit.ly/1PkRcwu)

Sky News

* Rail fares have risen almost three times faster than wages over the past five years, a new report says. According to the study, season tickets and other regulated fares have gone up by 25 percent since 2010 - compared to a 9 percent increase in average pay. (bit.ly/1gU0aFM)

* Up to two million people who were mis-sold credit card insurance can now apply for compensation of up to 270 pounds per card. Banks such as Barclays Plc, HSBC Holdings Plc and Santander have agreed to contact customers after they were sold insurance they did not need. (bit.ly/1E1CzOd)

The Independent

* The status of Britain as a haven for foreign investors looking for decent returns in housing in the wake of the economic crisis may be coming to an end and London property now represents a "risky" buy. (ind.pn/1NDwnf0)

* Quindell Plc attempted to put an era of scandal behind it as the business ousted its City adviser and appointed a new chief executive. The new chief executive is Indro Mukerjee, the non-executive chairman of the tech group FlexEnable. (ind.pn/1E1CB8M)

