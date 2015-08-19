PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Aug 19

Aug 19 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
* Dozens of new areas of northern England have been thrown
open to fracking after the government awarded oil and gas
licenses. Twenty-seven exploration licenses, each covering 100
square kilometres, have been awarded in the latest tranche. (thetim.es/1Pya7o5)
* Goldman Sachs will be able to ask the Bank of
England for funding in a crisis after the American firm won
approval to access the UK central bank's liquidity scheme as an
emergency back-stop. (thetim.es/1WD7M00)
The Guardian
* The Chief Executive of Nationwide has criticised
changes to the banking levy announced in the budget, saying that
the scale-back will have a "disproportionate effect" on smaller
lenders and would cost the customer-owned group 300 million
pounds ($469.68 million) over five years. (bit.ly/1PjbPJn)
* Britain's inflation rate ticked higher last month, heating
up the debate over when Bank of England policymakers will start
raising interest rates. (bit.ly/1PjpY9o)
The Telegraph
* Wren House Infrastructure Management, a part of an
investment vehicle owned by the Kuwait Investment Authority, is
part of a consortium that is considering a bid for London City
Airport, which has been valued at 2 billion pounds. (bit.ly/1TRG63b)
* Harris Associates has raised its stake in FTSE 100 mining
giant Glencore Plc on the eve of results that are
expected to show sharply lower profits as a result of tumbling
commodity prices. The activist investor is now the
fourth-largest shareholder with a 4.5 percent stake in the
shares valued at 1 billion pounds at current prices. (bit.ly/1PkRcwu)
Sky News
* Rail fares have risen almost three times faster than wages
over the past five years, a new report says. According to the
study, season tickets and other regulated fares have gone up by
25 percent since 2010 - compared to a 9 percent increase in
average pay. (bit.ly/1gU0aFM)
* Up to two million people who were mis-sold credit card
insurance can now apply for compensation of up to 270 pounds per
card. Banks such as Barclays Plc, HSBC Holdings Plc
and Santander have agreed to contact customers
after they were sold insurance they did not need. (bit.ly/1E1CzOd)
The Independent
* The status of Britain as a haven for foreign investors
looking for decent returns in housing in the wake of the
economic crisis may be coming to an end and London property now
represents a "risky" buy. (ind.pn/1NDwnf0)
* Quindell Plc attempted to put an era of scandal
behind it as the business ousted its City adviser and appointed
a new chief executive. The new chief executive is Indro
Mukerjee, the non-executive chairman of the tech group
FlexEnable. (ind.pn/1E1CB8M)
($1 = 0.6387 pounds)
(Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Alan
Crosby)