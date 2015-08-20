PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Aug 20

Aug 20 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

* GVC Holdings PLC is prepared to increase its offer for Bwin.party to at least 130 pence a share or nearly 1.1 billion pounds ($1.72 billion) in a final push to secure a takeover of its online gambling rival. (thetim.es/1J5gf56)

* The biggest independent UK oil producer in the North Sea, EnQuest PLC, revealed a sharp slump in profits during the first half of this year as it was buffeted by the sliding international price of crude. (thetim.es/1TWPvH1)

The Guardian

* Irn-Bru's maker, AG Barr, is to end glass-bottle returns after 110 years as it invests 5 million pounds in new facilities. The company cited a reduction in the number of bottles returned for 30 pence as customers increasingly chose to recycle at home. (bit.ly/1fqiTaT)

* Shares in Glencore PLC, the FTSE-100 miner and commodities trader, have slumped to a record low after tumbling prices for coal and metals linked to slowing Chinese demand hit first-half profits. (bit.ly/1gXW5jV)

The Telegraph

* Britain's insurance firms are under pressure to improve their defences against cyber attacks, as the Bank of England conducts a survey to check up on progress in the sector. (bit.ly/1E565Ti)

* Car insurer, Admiral Group PLC has shrugged off gloomy forecasts of costly claims inflation to post better-than-expected profits for the first half of the year. (bit.ly/1JjIjTB)

Sky News

* The U.K. has reached "saturation point" in terms of the number of high-skilled jobs available for graduates leaving university, according to an industry body. The Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development said 58.8 percentage of UK graduates are in jobs deemed more suitable for non-graduates. (bit.ly/1EDwx0R)

* Carlsberg has faced a drop in the sale of its beers in Russia and Ukraine, but has grown its market share in Kazakhstan. (bit.ly/1MyICuJ)

The Independent

* Bluebella, burst into the black, making a profit of 347,000 pounds in 2014 against a 430,300 pounds loss the previous year. Sales tripled to 3.7 million pounds. (ind.pn/1E5aPs8) ($1 = 0.6378 pounds) (Compiled by Sangameswaran S)