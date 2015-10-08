PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Oct 8

Oct 8 The following are the top stories on the
The Times
- Anheuser-Busch InBev SA's dream of creating "the
first truly global beer company" suffered a setback yesterday
when SABMiller Plc's second-biggest shareholder rejected
a 65 billion pound ($100 billion) takeover bid by the Budweiser
brewer. (thetim.es/1VEQNMR)
The Guardian
- The boss of communications watchdog Ofcom has given a
strong hint that she is against the proposed merger between
mobile operator O2 and rival Three because it could lead to
higher prices and poorer service. If the $10.2 billion deal goes
through, it would make the combined entity the United Kingdom's
largest mobile group, with a 40 percent market share, and would
reduce the number of mobile operators from four to three. (bit.ly/1OYujCd)
- Waterstones is to stop selling the Kindle e-reader in most
of its stores in what industry bosses have said could become a
watershed moment in the battle between physical and digital
books. James Daunt, the managing director of Waterstones, has
removed Kindles from most of the books chain's 280 stores
because they were "getting virtually no sales". (bit.ly/1N0DP4F)
The Telegraph
- Box Inc, one of Silicon Valley's leading cloud
computing providers, is planning to set up European data centres
within a year, following a court ruling that struck a heavy blow
to a key transatlantic privacy agreement. (bit.ly/1LlXh8h)
- Aston Martin has announced a restructuring that is likely
to see jobs go at the luxury sports car maker. A spokesman for
the business, which found fame as James Bond's car maker of
choice, confirmed that job losses among the 2,100 staff were
likely. (bit.ly/1OmSz0Q)
Sky News
- A far-reaching probe into Britain's executive pay culture
could be threatened by the ousting of its architect as the boss
of the fund management industry's trade body. Sky News has
learnt that the Investment Association is likely to reconsider a
decision to undertake the inquiry, which was launched last month
by Daniel Godfrey, who stepped down on Wednesday as the
organisation's chief executive. (bit.ly/1MfCMPG)
The Independent
- Volkswagen AG said that it will start a recall
of diesel cars carrying the controversial defeat devices will
start as early as January. The car manufacturer said the fix
could be as simple as changing the software in affected cars -
which are still deemed roadworthy - and that all cars should be
fixed by the end of 2016. (ind.pn/1jNvIPp)
($1 = 0.6531 pounds)
