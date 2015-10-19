PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Oct 19

Oct 19 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

French police raid Volkswagen office over emissions scandal

The focus of the Volkswagen AG emissions-cheating crisis has switched to France after the German carmaker's offices there were raided by investigators. Officials moved in on VW's headquarters at Villers-Cotterets in northern France and other VW offices in Paris, and seized documents and computer hardware. (thetim.es/1KimVd8)

Diageo calls time on California vineyard

Drinks group Diageo is expected to hoist a for-sale sign over the Chalone Vineyard in California's Napa Valley after it was excluded last week from a $552 million deal with Treasury Wine Estates of Australia. (thetim.es/1LEjHpU)

The Guardian

Deutsche Bank divides investment arm in two as part of overhaul

Deutsche Bank AG is splitting its investment bank into two separate units as part of a broad strategic overhaul launched by its new chief executive, John Cryan. Germany's flagship bank said on Sunday the sales and trading activities of its corporate banking and securities unit would form a new business division called global markets. The investment bank's corporate finance business as well as its global transaction banking operation will be combined in a new corporate and investment banking unit. (bit.ly/1khFOrT)

Trinity Mirror to announce 220 mln stg deal to control Local World

The publisher of the Daily Mirror is poised to announce a 220 million-pound deal to take control of Local World, which owns more than 100 regional titles, to create a local newspaper powerhouse. Trinity Mirror Plc, which also owns the Sunday People and Sunday Mirror, is thought to be close to securing a deal with Local World and could announce completion this week. (bit.ly/1VZEs0J)

The Telegraph

Eurozone policymakers gear up to deliver stronger monetary firepower by the end of the year

Eurozone policymakers will prepare investors for stronger stimulus at this week's meeting of the European Central Bank, as the ailing currency bloc continues its fight with deflation. The governing council is set to meet in Malta this week to vote on measures that could support the fragile euro area economy. (bit.ly/1ZP38hc)

ITV warns over Channel 4 privatisation

ITV Plc has warned that privatising Channel 4 could damage Britain's 3 billion-pound ($4.63 billion) television production sector, as the government considers selling off the taxpayer-owned broadcaster. (bit.ly/1ZP3l3H)

Tesco faces Brand Gaurantee anger

Tesco Plc is expected to come under pressure from the advertising watchdog over its new Brand Guarantee, which is said to flout a ruling the retailer was responsible for putting in place. (bit.ly/1jP1ECv)

Sky News

Amazon sues 1,114 'fake reviewers' for hire

Amazon.com Inc is taking legal action against more than 1,100 people for allegedly posting fake reviews on its website. The online retailer's lawsuit, filed in a state court in Seattle, cites 1,114 defendants for "tarnishing Amazon's brand for their own profit and the profit of a handful of dishonest sellers and manufacturers". (bit.ly/1PrMm45)

Olver approached to lead 10 bln stg Urenco sale

Dick Olver, the former BAE Systems Plc chairman, has been approached about spearheading the 10 billion-pound privatisation of Urenco, the uranium enrichment group. (bit.ly/1LEmK1j)

Chinese giant Huawei backs 'wonder material'

The Chinese telecommunications equipment giant Huawei will unveil an investment in the 'wonder material' graphene this week in a deal that will deepen scientific collaboration between Britain and China. (bit.ly/1jw2WCN)

