PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Nov 19

Nov 19 - The following are the top stories on the business
pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
* National Grid and offshore wind in the eye of a storm
(thetim.es/1POAhF2)
British Energy Secretary Amber Rudd has signalled a further
retreat from spiralling green subsidies, pledging that there
would be "no more blank cheques" written for costly offshore
wind projects.
* Ladbrokes is also-ran in Coral deal, financier warns
punters
(thetim.es/1NEnoZq)
The billionaire Irish financier, Dermot Desmond, who
controls the Celtic Football Club has called on shareholders of
Ladbrokes Plc to block its proposed 3.2 billion pounds
($4.88 billion) merger with Gala Coral, branding it "the death
of Ladbrokes as an independent company".
The Guardian
* Worldpay appoints first woman to main board
(bit.ly/1j8vQYy)
Worldpay, the payments-processing company chaired by City
veteran Mike Rake, has appointed the first woman to its main
board, weeks after floating on the stock market.
* FCA warns it could force investment managers to provide
value for money
(bit.ly/1SZEDJk)
The Financial Conduct Authority has said it is prepared to
intervene to increase competition and reduce charges to the 25
million customers of Britain's 6.6 trillion pounds investment
management industry.
The Telegraph
* Cook Defence Systems wins 70 million pounds army deal
(bit.ly/1Qv7TJs)
The British Army's tanks and armoured vehicles will be kept
rolling by Cook Defence Systems after the privately owned
business secured a 70-million-pound deal with the Ministry of
Defence.
* UK Mail shares plunge after troubled move to new automated
plant
(bit.ly/1NEp7OD)
UK Mail Group Plc saw its shares plunge by more than
17.5 percent after the company issued a fresh profit warning as
its parcel delivery service struggles with a move to a new fully
automatic processing facility.
Sky News
* Watchdogs to examine grounds for HBOS ban
(bit.ly/1SYHwKt)
Banking regulators are to examine whether there are grounds
for a formal City ban on HBOS's former chiefs as a three-year
inquiry concludes that they must shoulder much of the blame for
the bank's collapse.
* Barclays in new $150 mln forex rigging penalty
(bit.ly/1X8UJRk)
Barclays Plc is to pay an extra $150 million
penalty to U.S. regulators to settle allegations of foreign
exchange rate rigging. The New York Department of Financial
Services also said the British bank would "terminate" a senior
employee - its global head of electronic fixed income,
currencies and commodities automated flow trading.
($1 = 0.6560 pounds)
(Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra
Maler)