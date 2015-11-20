PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Nov 20

Nov 20 - The following are the top stories on the business
The Times
* Bank chiefs face ban after damning HBOS inquiry
Former senior executives of HBOS PLC face the
threat of being banned from the City after a damning report into
the failure of the bank in 2008.(thetim.es/1XcDE99)
* House prices on boil in provincial cities
House price growth in the UK's biggest cities will return to
double digits this year as activity in markets that have been
slow to recover from the financial crisis begin to heat up. (thetim.es/1PCY4sT))
The Guardian
* Spotify to offer staff six months' parental leave on full
pay
Spotify is to offer staff up to six months' parental leave
with 100% pay as part of a global policy it says recognises the
importance of "a healthy work-family balance." (bit.ly/1XcDZsD)
* DfT hopes 48-hour hackathon will get railways back on
track
Department for Transport is turning to the tech world to
spark some creative fixes and launching a 48-hour hackathon to
improve Britain's trains. An estimated 150 software developers,
designers and entrepreneurs from across the world will board
trains from London to York on Friday and attempt to find new
ways to make the railway more efficient.
The Telegraph
* Beleaguered Rolls-Royce PLC has come under
further pressure after activist investor ValueAct, the
engineering group's largest shareholder, almost doubled its
stake to 10.01 percent. VaueAct became FTSE 100-listed Roll's
largest investor in July with a stake of 5.4 pct, intensifying
pressure on new chief executive Warren East, who joined just
weeks before. (bit.ly/1Nf4cY50
* HBOS PLC's top bosses including former chairman
Lord Stevenson and ex-chief executives Andy Hornby and James
Crosby could be banned from the finance industry or even from
directing any company, as a pair of damning reports found their
failures ran the bank into the ground. (bit.ly/1LpfzFf)
Sky News
* Adele's highly-anticipated new album will not be available
on the streaming services Spotify and Apple Music, it
has been confirmed. The singer's XL Recording label is not
making "25" available on streaming platforms when it is released
today. (bit.ly/1XcGFGu)
* Google is to fight a ruling that it broke anti-monopoly
laws in Russia by pre-installing its own apps on Android phones.
The country's competition watchdog said Google abused its
dominant market position by requiring mobile companies to
install Google apps such as YouTube and Google Maps on its
Android phones. (bit.ly/1lxGM3P)
The Independent
* Microsoft Corp will consider introducing Bing
into its Skype platform, as its strategy for integrating the
search engine into a range of services has helped it challenge
Google's domination of the UK market. (ind.pn/1j9iVFV)
* Police in France have been given huge new powers including
the ability to put people under house arrest without trial and
to block websites. France's parliament has extended the
country's state of emergency for three months, allowing
authorities to get access to huge powers that date back to 1955.
(ind.pn/1Oi5r5R)
