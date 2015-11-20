PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Nov 20

Nov 20 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

* Bank chiefs face ban after damning HBOS inquiry

Former senior executives of HBOS PLC face the threat of being banned from the City after a damning report into the failure of the bank in 2008.(thetim.es/1XcDE99)

* House prices on boil in provincial cities

House price growth in the UK's biggest cities will return to double digits this year as activity in markets that have been slow to recover from the financial crisis begin to heat up. (thetim.es/1PCY4sT))

The Guardian

* Spotify to offer staff six months' parental leave on full pay

Spotify is to offer staff up to six months' parental leave with 100% pay as part of a global policy it says recognises the importance of "a healthy work-family balance." (bit.ly/1XcDZsD)

* DfT hopes 48-hour hackathon will get railways back on track

Department for Transport is turning to the tech world to spark some creative fixes and launching a 48-hour hackathon to improve Britain's trains. An estimated 150 software developers, designers and entrepreneurs from across the world will board trains from London to York on Friday and attempt to find new ways to make the railway more efficient.

The Telegraph

* Beleaguered Rolls-Royce PLC has come under further pressure after activist investor ValueAct, the engineering group's largest shareholder, almost doubled its stake to 10.01 percent. VaueAct became FTSE 100-listed Roll's largest investor in July with a stake of 5.4 pct, intensifying pressure on new chief executive Warren East, who joined just weeks before. (bit.ly/1Nf4cY50

* HBOS PLC's top bosses including former chairman Lord Stevenson and ex-chief executives Andy Hornby and James Crosby could be banned from the finance industry or even from directing any company, as a pair of damning reports found their failures ran the bank into the ground. (bit.ly/1LpfzFf)

Sky News

* Adele's highly-anticipated new album will not be available on the streaming services Spotify and Apple Music, it has been confirmed. The singer's XL Recording label is not making "25" available on streaming platforms when it is released today. (bit.ly/1XcGFGu)

* Google is to fight a ruling that it broke anti-monopoly laws in Russia by pre-installing its own apps on Android phones. The country's competition watchdog said Google abused its dominant market position by requiring mobile companies to install Google apps such as YouTube and Google Maps on its Android phones. (bit.ly/1lxGM3P)

The Independent

* Microsoft Corp will consider introducing Bing into its Skype platform, as its strategy for integrating the search engine into a range of services has helped it challenge Google's domination of the UK market. (ind.pn/1j9iVFV)

* Police in France have been given huge new powers including the ability to put people under house arrest without trial and to block websites. France's parliament has extended the country's state of emergency for three months, allowing authorities to get access to huge powers that date back to 1955. (ind.pn/1Oi5r5R) (Compiled by Sneha Johny in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)