PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Dec 2

The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

* The Bank of England has called time on the financial crisis but warned lenders that they may have to set aside 10 billion pounds ($15.07 billion) of "rainy day" funds to shield them against the next market meltdown. (thetim.es/1XFpZaR)

* Neil Woodford's fund has suffered losses of $55 million - far greater than previously thought - in backing a cancer treatment company that is being sued by shareholders and has been accused of financial impropriety. (thetim.es/1MVKAVv)

The Guardian

* Barclays faces a higher than expected bill to recruit Jes Staley, who began his job as the bank's chief executive on Tuesday. (bit.ly/1HFgXck)

* George Osborne came under fire from MPs on Tuesday for refusing to admit that he plans to rely on a strong rise in net immigration to achieve a budget surplus at the end of the parliament. (bit.ly/1l6jgei)

The Telegraph

* England's housebuilders will not be able to build the homes the country needs, even by 2020, a former Bank of England policymaker has warned. (bit.ly/1l6jlyN)

* Almost 70 percent of shoppers plan to visit Aldi or Lidl for cheaper Christmas groceries this year in a further sign of the unstoppable rise of the discounters. (bit.ly/1NGD7NO)

Sky News

* Sky News understands that CVC Capital Partners has finalised a deal to acquire close to 50 percent of the RAC from Carlyle, a rival private equity group which bought the company in 2011. Sources said the two firms had agreed a transaction based on an enterprise value of about 2.2 billion euro ($2.34 billion). (bit.ly/1MVKgGl)

* A state-backed consortium of Chinese investors is buying a 13 percent stake in the owner of Premier League giants Manchester City. (bit.ly/1RkOVF6)

The Independent

* Clive Christian, producer of the world's most expensive perfume fell into the red prior to its sale to an investor group that includes private equity tycoon Jon Moulton, new accounts show.

($1 = 0.6637 pounds) ($1 = 0.9415 euros) (Editing by Americas Desk)