PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Dec 4

The Times
* Britain is on course for stronger growth of 0.6 percent in
the final three months of the year after a surge in activity in
the country's dominant services sector. (thetim.es/1QXkTb5)
* Neil Woodford has defended his loss-making investment in
Northwest Biotherapeutics, a cancer treatment company accused of
financial impropriety and sued by shareholders. (thetim.es/1NKlsVu)
The Telegraph
* U.S. pharmaceuticals giant Pfizer Inc is planning
to close a facility in Britain, with the loss of 120 jobs. (bit.ly/1m0fxzi)
* Jaguar Land Rover's staff have questioned
their Indian owner's commitment to the UK, after the Tata
conglomerate cut thousands of jobs at its British steel-making
operation as a result of the crisis in the industry. (bit.ly/1TCxIWR)
The Guardian
* Eurozone markets have plunged after the European Central
Bank president dashed investors' hopes of aggressive new
measures to boost the flagging economy. (bit.ly/1Ir4cC7)
* Cerberus, the U.S. private equity group that recently
bought 13 billion pounds ($19.69 billion) of former Northern
Rock mortgages, has been accused in the Northern Ireland
assembly of paying kickbacks to help it win a 1.1 billion pounds
property assets portfolio. (bit.ly/1jBnp8B)
Sky News
* Two call centres run by operator Webhelp on behalf of
retailer Shop Direct are to close with the loss of 700 jobs, the
firm said. (bit.ly/1PA3tkT)
* The Institute of Directors, often referred to as the
bosses' union, has kicked off a search for a new
director-general as Simon Walker prepares to step down next
year. (bit.ly/1HJtaN8)
The Independent
* Diesel has fallen to its lowest price in six years after
the oil price dropped again, dragging down fuel prices.
The average cost of diesel hit 109.48 pence a litre on Nov. 30
after it started the month at 109.77 pence. (ind.pn/1Irw8pr)
* George Osborne's decision to raise stamp duty for
buy-to-let landlords will cost tenants an extra 55 pounds a
month in rent, according to Kent Reliance. (ind.pn/1SyTIRK)
($1 = 0.6603 pounds)
