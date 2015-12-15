PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Dec 15

Dec 15 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Sir Hector Sants, the former chief executive of the Financial Services Authority, was criticised by an official investigator yesterday for failing to take action against Andy Hornby over the collapse of HBOS Plc. (thetim.es/1Rl9jXm)

Royal Dutch Shell Plc announced plans to cut a further 2,800 jobs as the oil major's increasingly contentious 36 billion pounds ($54.55 billion) takeover of BG Group Plc received clearance from the Chinese competition authorities. (thetim.es/1Rl9phG)

The Guardian

Commodities trader Trafigura is to pay $775 million in share-based bonuses to 600 staff after it banked bumper profits from oil trading in turbulent markets that have seen the price of crude approach lows not seen since before the financial crisis. (bit.ly/1Rl9CBx)

Fitch, which cut its rating on the United Kingdom to a notch below the top AAA level in 2013, said on Monday a vote for Brexit would be "moderately credit negative" for the UK, putting at risk its medium-term growth and investment prospects, its external position, and the future of Scotland within it. (bit.ly/1Rl9EcR)

The Telegraph

Opec will be forced to call an emergency meeting within weeks to stabilize the market if crude prices fail to rebound after crashing to seven-year lows of $35 a barrel, two of the oil cartel's member states have warned. (bit.ly/1Rl9IsY)

Yahoo Inc is facing pressure from its shareholders SpringOwl Asset Management and Canyon Capital Advisors to pursue other alternatives besides a complex spin-off of its internet operations while Chief Executive Officer Marissa Mayer struggles to revive the company's revenue growth. (bit.ly/1Rlaoi1)

Sky News

Amazon.com Inc's UK website appears to have stopped selling hoverboards pending safety reviews amid fears some models could explode or catch fire. (bit.ly/1RlardM)

Arnaud de Puyfontaine, the chief executive of Universal Music's parent company, Vivendi, is to join Gloo Networks as it chairman, Sky News understands. (bit.ly/1MdIcFZ)

The Independent

China's eleventh richest man, Guo Guangchang, attended a company meeting in Shanghai on Monday, his first public reappearance since he was detained by Chinese authorities. Guangchang was reportedly missing since last Thursday. (ind.pn/1RlaB4T)

The Advertising Standards Authority is examining complaints that drug firm Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, makers of Nurofen, is misleading consumers with unfounded claims for its pain-relief products. (ind.pn/1RlaIxi) ($1 = 0.6599 pounds) (Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)