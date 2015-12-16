PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Dec 16

Dec 16 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

The average cost of a home in England has hit the significant 300,000 stg mark for the first time ever. New figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), whose data is based on prices paid, showed that house prices jumped 7.4 per cent in the year to October to reach a new high of 300,000 stg. (thetim.es/1T0m8nS)

Britain edged out of deflation and back into positive territory for the first time in four months in November, but of the Bank of England will be under no pressure to raise interest rates as prices are forecast to remain low for some time. The official consumer prices index climbed from -0.1 per cent in October to 0.1 per cent in November, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS). (thetim.es/1O41oXU)

The Guardian

Asda's share of the grocery market has hit a nine-year low as the pace of supermarket discounting stepped up ahead of Christmas. (bit.ly/1lNye9m)

Britain's Labour and Liberal Democrat peers have narrowly failed to overturn government proposals to push through banking regulations they claim will make it easier for senior bankers to escape prosecution following a financial crash. (bit.ly/1QnjYBa)

The Telegraph

The new chairman of troubled Network Rail has insisted his plan to offload 1.8 billion stg of depots, arches and station shops is not a "fire sale" by the state-owned company. (bit.ly/1QreaWS)

Domino's Pizza Group PLC Pizza has formed a joint venture with its namesake in Australia to buy the largest pizza delivery business in Germany, Joey's Pizza, for up to 79 million euros, in a bid to turn around its fortunes in the European country. (bit.ly/1m5oGGv)

Sky News

Starbucks Corp paid less corporation tax in the UK this year - in a period when its profits rose to a record level. (bit.ly/1O427Zk)

Shareholders in Aston Martin have expressed reservations about a putative tie-up with the Force India team. Aston Martin's board meeting last week concluded with directors leaning towards a decision not to re-enter F1 for the first time since 1960. (bit.ly/1QmQtPM)

The Independent

Brent crude oil was cents away from crisis levels overnight after slipping below $37 a barrel. (ind.pn/1TMExVm)

(Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)