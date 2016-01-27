PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 27

The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

EasyJet has conceded that it will achieve its lowest rate of profit growth this year since the arrival of Dame Carolyn McCall as its chief executive in 2010. (thetim.es/1OXm45h)

Mark Carney may remain as the governor of the Bank of England for a full eight-year term, despite pledging to serve just five. Yesterday he revealed that he had not made up his mind but would "by the end of the year", causing consternation among MPs. (thetim.es/1Si3RDY)

The Guardian

MPs have launched an inquiry into the UK's tax system after the government was accused of allowing Google to pay too little in a £130 mln deal. (bit.ly/1PNNhHq)

Brakes Group, one of the UK's largest food distributors, is understood to have postponed plans for a stock market flotation in London that could have valued it at up to £2.5 bln. (bit.ly/1WMIIT3)

The Telegraph

The spread-betting group CMC Markets is seeking a value of between £678m and £794m as it prepares to join the London stock market.(bit.ly/1ZRqy2r)

Tesco investors are set to launch a huge damages claim, saying they lost tens of millions because of the accounting scandal at the supermarket. (bit.ly/1VpyR4k)

Sky News

Denmark's parliament has voted in favour of seizing the assets of asylum seekers to help pay for their stay while their claims are processed.(bit.ly/1TlRoQG)

A patent holder is demanding $500m (£351m) from Apple because it says the firm has used its intellectual property without permission. (bit.ly/23rYc3q)

The Independent

Two former Disney employees have filed separate class-action lawsuits against the entertainment giant claiming they conspired to replace their jobs with cheaper immigrant workers on temporary U.S. work visas. (ind.pn/1ZRrzHM)

Twitter is experimenting with not showing ads to some of its most "high value" users. (ind.pn/1PAmWSW)

(Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)