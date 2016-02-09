PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Feb 9

Feb 9 - The following are the top stories on the business
pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
The Financial Conduct Authority has admitted that it must
tighten its rules over trading by staff in shares of the banks
and brokers it regulates after an internal inquiry found that
sensitive information was being stored in places where any
employee could find it. (thetim.es/1TP38Lv)
Britain's Supreme Court is to hear an urgent appeal on
behalf of thousands of Lloyds bank retail bondholders
against its attempts to buy back their assets at a reduced
price, in a scheme that was due to start today. (thetim.es/1TP3emq)
The Guardian
Imagination Technologies, maker of Pure digital
radios, has decided to sell the business and parted company with
its longtime chief executive, Hossein Yassaie, after warning
that it would suffer a loss this year. (bit.ly/1TP222p)
Britain's leading experts on public finances are warning
that the turmoil of global stock markets threatens to leave a 2
billion pounds ($2.88 billion) black hole in George Osborne's
deficit-reduction plans that could force the chancellor to raise
taxes or make fresh cuts in spending to hit his budget targets.
(bit.ly/1TP2bD1)
The Telegraph
Ascential, the magazine business jointly owned by Guardian
Media Group and private equity group Apax, is expected to float
for 820 million pounds ($1.18 billion) on Wednesday after eight
years in private ownership. (bit.ly/1TP2DkC)
Royal London Asset Management, which manages more than 80
billion pounds ($115.36 billion) of assets, has told bosses that
it will not tolerate mega bonus payouts at lenders which are
failing. (bit.ly/1TP2Mof)
Sky News
The Rugeley plant in Staffordshire, a coal-fired power
station that can provide enough energy to power one million
homes, is to close this summer with the potential loss of 150
jobs. (bit.ly/1TP2QUW)
The major shareholders of easyGym - who do not include
Stelios Haji-Ioannou, the high-profile easyGroup founder - have
appointed Houlihan Lokey, an investment bank, to oversee a sale
of the fitness club chain later this year, Sky News said. (bit.ly/1TP31j8)
The Independent
Charities in UK are calling on the government to introduce
legislation to ban supermarkets from sending unsold food to
landfills. On Wednesday, France introduced a law that bans
supermarkets from throwing away waste food - instead forcing
them to donate it to charities and food banks or face a fine of
3,750 euros ($4,200.38). (ind.pn/1W8D0Kk)
($1 = 0.6935 pounds)
($1 = 0.8928 euros)
(Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard
Orr)