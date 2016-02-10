PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Feb 10

Feb 10 The following are the top stories on the
The Times
Shepherd and Wedderburn has reported a bumper year for deal
activity, after the law firm worked on transactions worth a
total of 5.4 billion pounds ($7.81 billion), including some of
the biggest takeovers and fundraisings in Scotland. (thetim.es/1TR6Pk3)
Jes Staley, the new Barclays Plc boss, has further
enhanced his power base with another recruitment from JPMorgan
Chase, his former employer. Paul Compton, who worked
with Staley at the Wall Street bank, will join Barclays in May
as chief operating officer, replacing Jonathan Moulds. (thetim.es/1TR7odt)
The Guardian
London black-cab drivers have rejected an apparent olive
branch from Uber Technologies Inc as a "PR stunt"
after the taxi-hailing app company said it would extend its
service free to the traditional trade. (bit.ly/1TR5w4G)
British Airways is to launch services from Stansted this
summer, the first time the flag carrier has operated from the
airport. The airline will launch flights at weekends from May 28
to four holiday destinations- Faro, Malaga, Palma and Ibiza. (bit.ly/1TR5Hgi)
The Telegraph
The founder of easyJet Plc has accused the budget
airline of taking a "scattergun" approach to dividends that
confuses investors, ratcheting up the pressure on the carrier
just days before its annual general meeting. (bit.ly/1TR7NNe)
UK's communications watchdog is investigating how Vodafone
Group Plc handles customer complaints amid fears the
telecoms giant could have mishandles disputes. (bit.ly/1TR7ZvN)
Sky News
Age UK says it is suspending its fixed-price energy deal
with Big Six gas and electricity provider E.ON. The charity said
the two-year fixed tariff would no longer be available for new
and renewing customers. (bit.ly/1TR5kCk)
U.S. Internet tycoon Barry Diller is in advanced talks to
sell PriceRunner, one of the first price comparison websites to
allow British shoppers to select online deals from leading high
street retailers. (bit.ly/1TR5rhh)
The Independent
Scotland would see its budget "systematically" reduced by
almost 3 billion pounds ($4.34 billion) within 10 years under UK
government's proposed devolution funding settlement, Nicola
Sturgeon has said, as she acknowledged that time was running out
to reach a deal. (ind.pn/1TR89Dn)
