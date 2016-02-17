PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Feb 17

Feb 17 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Vodafone Group Plc's decision to go double Dutch by combining its mobile network in the Netherlands with Liberty Global's cable network Ziggo has prompted fevered speculation that it could be a forerunner for a full merger. (thetim.es/2496kpP)

- Politicians outraged by Mike Ashley's refusal to appear before parliament may get the chance to grill the founder of Sports Direct International Plc over the running of his sports fashion company. The entrepreneur is reported to have offered to meet MPs and answer any questions about working conditions at the retailer's headquarters and giant warehouse facility. (thetim.es/2498Ooe)

The Guardian

- The price of an average home in Britain rose 18,000 pounds ($25,729.20) last year, according to government figures that also revealed sharp regional differences in the housing market. The 6.7 percent pace of growth was slower than the 9 percent rise recorded in 2014, but far exceeded increases in wages or general inflation. (bit.ly/2496EVO)

The Telegraph

- UK inflation crept up by 0.3 percent in the year to January, from 0.2 percent in December, rising for a third month in a row. But economists said cuts to energy bills and the recent oil price rout were likely to keep inflation "close to zero" in the coming months. (bit.ly/2496RIt)

- India has warned Vodafone Group Plc it may seize the telecoms giant's assets in the country if it does not pay a disputed 142 billion rupees ($2.07 billion) tax bill. Vodafone received a letter from the deputy commissioner of income tax in India earlier this month that warned of potential action in the event of non-payment. (bit.ly/2496Zrm)

Sky News

- Documents sent to shareholders disclose that the value of B-shares allocated to roughly 70 current and former Metro Bank executives will convert into ordinary shares worth just over 18 million pounds after market turmoil forced bosses to slash the price of the lender's forthcoming listing. (bit.ly/2497aDg)

- French energy giant EDF will extend the life of four of its eight UK nuclear power plants - safeguarding 3,000 jobs in the process. Heysham 1 and Hartlepool will continue to generate power for an additional five years - up until 2024, while Heysham 2 and Torness will see their life extended by seven years to 2030. (bit.ly/2497hhX)

The Independent

- Ikea has been accused of avoiding up to 1 billion euros ($1.11 billion) in corporate taxes between 2009 and 2014, according to a report by Green Party ministers in the European Parliament. (ind.pn/2497wcN)

($1 = 0.8987 euros) ($1 = 68.5370 Indian rupees) ($1 = 0.6996 pounds) (Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)