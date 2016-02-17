PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Feb 17

Feb 17 - The following are the top stories on the business
The Times
- Vodafone Group Plc's decision to go double Dutch
by combining its mobile network in the Netherlands with Liberty
Global's cable network Ziggo has prompted fevered speculation
that it could be a forerunner for a full merger. (thetim.es/2496kpP)
- Politicians outraged by Mike Ashley's refusal to appear
before parliament may get the chance to grill the founder of
Sports Direct International Plc over the running of his
sports fashion company. The entrepreneur is reported to have
offered to meet MPs and answer any questions about working
conditions at the retailer's headquarters and giant warehouse
facility. (thetim.es/2498Ooe)
The Guardian
- The price of an average home in Britain rose 18,000 pounds
($25,729.20) last year, according to government figures that
also revealed sharp regional differences in the housing market.
The 6.7 percent pace of growth was slower than the 9 percent
rise recorded in 2014, but far exceeded increases in wages or
general inflation. (bit.ly/2496EVO)
The Telegraph
- UK inflation crept up by 0.3 percent in the year to
January, from 0.2 percent in December, rising for a third month
in a row. But economists said cuts to energy bills and the
recent oil price rout were likely to keep inflation "close to
zero" in the coming months. (bit.ly/2496RIt)
- India has warned Vodafone Group Plc it may seize
the telecoms giant's assets in the country if it does not pay a
disputed 142 billion rupees ($2.07 billion) tax bill. Vodafone
received a letter from the deputy commissioner of income tax in
India earlier this month that warned of potential action in the
event of non-payment. (bit.ly/2496Zrm)
Sky News
- Documents sent to shareholders disclose that the value of
B-shares allocated to roughly 70 current and former Metro Bank
executives will convert into ordinary shares worth just over 18
million pounds after market turmoil forced bosses to slash the
price of the lender's forthcoming listing. (bit.ly/2497aDg)
- French energy giant EDF will extend the life of
four of its eight UK nuclear power plants - safeguarding 3,000
jobs in the process. Heysham 1 and Hartlepool will continue to
generate power for an additional five years - up until 2024,
while Heysham 2 and Torness will see their life extended by
seven years to 2030. (bit.ly/2497hhX)
The Independent
- Ikea has been accused of avoiding up to 1 billion euros
($1.11 billion) in corporate taxes between 2009 and 2014,
according to a report by Green Party ministers in the European
Parliament. (ind.pn/2497wcN)
($1 = 0.8987 euros)
($1 = 68.5370 Indian rupees)
($1 = 0.6996 pounds)
