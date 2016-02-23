PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Feb 23

Feb 23 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

* Brexit puts jobs at risk, say 200 business chiefs

The bosses of more than a third of Britain's 100 largest companies are calling for the country to stay in the European Union, providing a boost to David Cameron as he fights to put his referendum campaign back on track. (thetim.es/1mTQUUE)

* Treasury broke rules to make watchdog change its forecast

The Office for Budget Responsibility changed its economic outlook after interference from the Treasury in a breach of rules designed to protect the independence of the fiscal watchdog. (thetim.es/1QWvvlK)

The Guardian

* HSBC 'taking too long to tackle financial crime'

HSBC Holdings Plc has admitted that an official monitor installed at the bank after a money-laundering scandal four years ago has raised "significant concerns" about the slow pace of change to its procedures to combat crime. (bit.ly/1QUgCRc)

* Brexit panic knocks pound to seven-year low

The pound tumbled to a seven-year low and the UK was warned its credit rating was at risk on Monday as the effect of Boris Johnson's backing for the Brexit campaign was felt in financial markets. (bit.ly/1QcvzBG)

The Telegraph

BHP Billiton slashes dividend after slumping to $5.67 bln loss

Mining giant BHP Billiton has endured its toughest 12 months since its creation in 2001, according to figures released on Monday night. The Anglo-Australian miner slashed its dividend for the first time in 15 years - from 62 cents to 16 cents - after slumping to a net loss of $5.67bn in the six months to Dec. 31. (bit.ly/1T2BBYp)

* Hackers target BAE Systems 100 times a year

Defence group BAE Systems Plc faces "serious and persistent" cyber attacks twice a week from hackers trying to steal the defence giant's secrets. The world's third-biggest arms group has revealed its computer-based defences are tested more than 100 times a year by what it believes are foreign government-backed hackers. (bit.ly/1KFqP7m)

Sky News

* Polls show companies back the UK staying in Europe

Two polls by business groups have bolstered David Cameron's case for staying in Europe after his EU reform deal split the Cabinet over the weekend. Surveys by the Institute of Directors and the manufacturers' organisation EEF found a majority of firms backed staying in the single market. (bit.ly/1SODW8F)

* UK PM's business advisers split on EU reform deal

Some of David Cameron's closest business advisers are refusing to endorse the European Union reform deal struck in Brussels last week. At least half a dozen of the 20 members of the Prime Minister's Business Advisory Group have declined to put their names to a letter being published on Tuesday which will argue that the UK's exit from the EU would "put the economy at risk". (bit.ly/1Orb9zn) (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)