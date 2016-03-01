PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 1

March 1 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
* Households are borrowing more than 1 billion pound ($1.39
billion) each month to finance new cars, holidays and big-ticket
consumer items in a spending splurge that economists warn could
fuel another dangerous debt bubble, according to figures from
the Bank of England. (thetim.es/1LR7D1o)
* The number of jobs being advertised online has fallen for
the second month running in a sign that Britain's booming labour
market may be running out of steam, according to Adzuna, a jobs
search engine. (thetim.es/1LR8Ohj)
The Guardian
* More than 1,000 fund managers, hedge funds, brokers and
smaller banks will be exempt from the EU's bonus cap after the
Bank of England said it had concluded they did not fall within
the scope of the rules. (bit.ly/1LR8kYA)
* China's central bank has stepped up action to bolster its
cooling economy by loosening the rules on banks' cash reserves
in the hope that they will offer cheaper loans. (bit.ly/1LR8mzQ)
The Telegraph
* Central banks must behave more like "pawnbrokers" to stamp
out recklessness and put an end to taxpayer backed bailouts,
according to the former Bank of England Governor Mervyn King. (bit.ly/1LR8q2y)
* Argentina's new market-friendly government has ended a
bitter 15 year battle with creditors led by a US billionaire,
opening the door for the South American country to escape
financial pariah status. (bit.ly/1LR8wah)
Sky News
* A third of jobs in the retail sector will disappear by
2025 thanks to the rising minimum wage and new technology, the
British Retail Consortium has said. (bit.ly/1LR8xet)
* Transferwise, UK-based fintech group, is close to
finalising a new round of funding from prominent investors,
according to Sky News. (bit.ly/1LR8y1L)
The Independent
* On Monday, Amazon revealed it has teamed up with
WM Morrisons Supermarkets Plc to sell food through its
Pantry site, even offering fresh food to its Prime Now delivery
service customers in five English cities. (ind.pn/1LR8BuI)
($1 = 1.3996 Australian dollars)
($1 = 0.7182 pounds)
(Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)