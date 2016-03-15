PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 15

March 15 The following are the top stories on
The Times
The chief executive of Britain's biggest supermarket, Tesco
Plc, has warned that the retail sector could come under
intolerable pressure unless British finance minister George
Osborne pledges to reform business rates. (thetim.es/1QS4WCv)
Shares of London Stock Exchange Group Plc hit a
record high Monday as expectations grew that it will reveal the
details of an agreed merger with Deutsche Boerse AG
within days, valuing the combined group at more than 20 billion
stg. (thetim.es/1V7QJmw)
The Guardian
Weaker growth and a deterioration in public finances will
force the Treasury to make an additional 4 billion stg of
savings by the end of the current parliament, British finance
minister George Osborne has said. (bit.ly/1QWo135)
Fever-Tree, the supplier of premium tonic water and other
carbonated mixers, is toasting a surge in profits after it won
new business with Marks and Spencer Group Plc and
British Airways. (bit.ly/1LndBg2)
The Telegraph
Supporters of Brexit are more likely to vote in the
forthcoming referendum which could give the Leave campaign a
decisive edge in the final result, a new Telegraph poll
suggests. (bit.ly/250Ooya)
Iran has vowed to resist a move to cut oil production as its
output soared by the largest monthly amount in nearly 20 years.
(bit.ly/1UceKtk)
Sky News
Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc is to cut around
550 jobs in the UK as it moves away from offering face-to-face
advice to automated services. (bit.ly/1QTzzYb)
British people on low incomes will be eligible for a bonus
of up to 1,200 stg over four years if they put money away in a
new savings scheme, Prime Minister David Cameron has announced.
(bit.ly/1Mjb01l)
The Independent
British Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne has been
warned that he risks damaging the struggling UK economy with
another round of spending cuts. (ind.pn/1QYVRo2)
