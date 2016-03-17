PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 17

March 17 - The following are the top stories on the business
pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
The U.S. Federal Reserve surprised markets on Wednesday by
scaling back expectations on the number of rate rises this year
from four to two as it highlighted global risks to the U.S.
economy. (thetim.es/22nvnE3)
Barclays is being sued by the former boss of
Tullett Prebon, Terry Smith, over accusations that the bank
failed to transfer hundreds of thousands pounds of the
financier's money into his investment fund so that he missed out
on a more than doubling in its value.(thetim.es/1VdJb1E)
The Guardian
British finance minister George Osborne's attempt to woo
voters ahead of Britain's EU referendum has come under intense
scrutiny after he used a range of accounting devices to disguise
a looming 56 billion pound ($79.78 billion) "black hole" in the
government's finances and deliver a promised surplus by the end
of the decade.(bit.ly/1RloG3p)
Supermarket chain Asda has confirmed plans to cut up to 500
jobs in stores and 250 at its head office in Leeds. (bit.ly/1RlfIDq)
The Telegraph
U.S.-based Peabody Energy is on the verge of
bankruptcy as the commodity crash claims its biggest victim,
crippled by fierce competition from cheap gas and a radical
policy shift by China. (bit.ly/1WrKSqX)
Drug maker Vectura is buying peer Skyepharma
in a 441 million pound ($628.29 million) deal. (bit.ly/1QZ9sOk)
Sky News
British taxpayers could lose more than 20 billion
pounds($28.49 billion) if George Osborne presses ahead with the
sale of the government's remaining stake in Royal Bank of
Scotland, according to an official forecast published on
Wednesday. (bit.ly/1pp1Wmz)
NS Intressenter is in advanced discussions about acquiring
PriceRunner from the American internet tycoon Barry Diller, and
Wall Street sources say a deal worth close to $100 million could
be announced within days, according to Sky News.(bit.ly/1RnwtaN)
The Independent
London Stock Exchange has agreed its 21.6 billion
pounds ($30.77 billion) merger with Deutsche Boerse, saying the
combination would create the largest financial exchange business
in the world, able to counter U.S. rivals which could still try
to break up their party. (ind.pn/1UAMC1M)
($1 = 0.7019 pounds)
