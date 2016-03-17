PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 17

March 17 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

The U.S. Federal Reserve surprised markets on Wednesday by scaling back expectations on the number of rate rises this year from four to two as it highlighted global risks to the U.S. economy. (thetim.es/22nvnE3)

Barclays is being sued by the former boss of Tullett Prebon, Terry Smith, over accusations that the bank failed to transfer hundreds of thousands pounds of the financier's money into his investment fund so that he missed out on a more than doubling in its value.(thetim.es/1VdJb1E)

The Guardian

British finance minister George Osborne's attempt to woo voters ahead of Britain's EU referendum has come under intense scrutiny after he used a range of accounting devices to disguise a looming 56 billion pound ($79.78 billion) "black hole" in the government's finances and deliver a promised surplus by the end of the decade.(bit.ly/1RloG3p)

Supermarket chain Asda has confirmed plans to cut up to 500 jobs in stores and 250 at its head office in Leeds. (bit.ly/1RlfIDq)

The Telegraph

U.S.-based Peabody Energy is on the verge of bankruptcy as the commodity crash claims its biggest victim, crippled by fierce competition from cheap gas and a radical policy shift by China. (bit.ly/1WrKSqX)

Drug maker Vectura is buying peer Skyepharma in a 441 million pound ($628.29 million) deal. (bit.ly/1QZ9sOk)

Sky News

British taxpayers could lose more than 20 billion pounds($28.49 billion) if George Osborne presses ahead with the sale of the government's remaining stake in Royal Bank of Scotland, according to an official forecast published on Wednesday. (bit.ly/1pp1Wmz)

NS Intressenter is in advanced discussions about acquiring PriceRunner from the American internet tycoon Barry Diller, and Wall Street sources say a deal worth close to $100 million could be announced within days, according to Sky News.(bit.ly/1RnwtaN)

The Independent

London Stock Exchange has agreed its 21.6 billion pounds ($30.77 billion) merger with Deutsche Boerse, saying the combination would create the largest financial exchange business in the world, able to counter U.S. rivals which could still try to break up their party. (ind.pn/1UAMC1M)

($1 = 0.7019 pounds) (Compiled by Vishal Sridhar)