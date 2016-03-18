PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 18

March 18 - The following are the top stories on the business
pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
Andrew Witty is to step down as chief executive of
GlaxoSmithKline next year after more than three decades
at one of Britain's biggest companies. (thetim.es/1TRXklJ)
Rio Tinto CEO Sam Walsh will retire in July and will
be succeeded by the company's copper and coal division head,
Jean-Sébastien Jacques.(thetim.es/1Mc1kuT)
The Guardian
Investors expect Sainsbury's to offer as much as
1.5 billion pounds for Argos on Friday, as the supermarket
considers trumping a rival South African bid for the catalogue
shop ahead of a 5 p.m. deadline. (bit.ly/1Z6sfKy)
The French government has promised a financial bailout for
cash-strapped energy group EDF so that it can proceed
with the 18 billion pounds plan to build the first nuclear
reactors in Britain for 20 years. (bit.ly/1VfEnsC)
The Telegraph
The Bank of England has warned that a vote on the UK's
membership in the European Union poses risks to economic growth,
in a move that sees the central bank become increasingly active
in the political debate. (bit.ly/1UjcW1D)
The Guardian will cut 250 jobs as it seeks to staunch heavy
losses, raising the threat of its first-ever compulsory
redundancies. (bit.ly/1RRG2PM)
Sky News
Phoenix, the 'zombie' life insurance group, is
preparing to launch a takeover bid for Deutsche Bank AG's
British insurance unit, Abbey Life, that would
accelerate industry consolidation amid sweeping regulatory
changes. (bit.ly/22nMgBR)
BT Group is to hire Simon Lowth as its new finance
chief, handing the former BG executive a rapid return to the top
ranks of British business following the oil company's takeover.
(bit.ly/1R0Wzo9)
The Independent
Coca-Cola has said the British government's plan to
introduce a tax on sugar will not reduce obesity and was the
wrong way to address the issue. (ind.pn/1Mb5X8s)
Austerity is to be extended into the next decade in
Chancellor George Osborne's 2016 budget, according to analysis
by the Institute for Fiscal Studies. (ind.pn/1U9O7G1)
(Compiled by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru)