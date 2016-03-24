PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 24

March 24 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- UK has nothing to fear from a Brexit because it would be overwhelmingly in the European Union's interests to strike a generous free trade deal with the UK, according pro-Brexit Mayor of London Boris Johnson. (thetim.es/1Psf7Z6)

- Vincent de Rivaz, the boss of EDF Energy, has guaranteed that the costly Hinkley Point nuclear project will go ahead, but has declined again to give a precise date for a final investment decision. (thetim.es/1RhWLQ2)

The Guardian

- The billionaire Barclay twins who own the Daily Telegraph and the Ritz in London are considering a sale of 25 percent of their retail business, Shop Direct. (bit.ly/1Psg7MT)

- Vacuum Cleaner-maker Dyson is developing an electric car at its headquarters in Wiltshire with the help of public funds, according to government documents. (bit.ly/1PsgeaZ)

The Telegraph

- News Group Newspapers Ltd, publisher of the Sun, has reported a 253 million pounds ($357.06 million) loss after slashing the intangible value of its newspapers by more than a third amid declining print sales and continuing fallout from the phone hacking scandal. (bit.ly/1PsgyGU)

- Standard Life Plc's former Chief Executive David Nish is to join HSBC Holdings Plc's board at the start of May. (bit.ly/1PsgCq5)

Sky News

- Thousands of Dutch citizens face having details of their Swiss bank accounts combed over by tax authorities despite a court ruling they should not have been disclosed. (bit.ly/1PsenD5)

- Rail platforms at London's Waterloo that were once used for Eurostar services are to be brought back into use as part of an 800 million pounds ($1.13 billion) investment at the station. (bit.ly/1RhXxMQ)

The Independent

- Leaflets sent out by Zac Goldsmith's mayoral campaign to British Indian voters risked a "stereotypical and patronising" approach to winning the ethnic minority vote, a Tory councillor has warned. (ind.pn/1PsifEd)

($1 = 0.7086 pounds) (Compiled by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)