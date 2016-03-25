PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 25

March 25 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- 57 percent of Britain's banks believe that leaving the European Union will damage their business, according to the British Bankers' Association. (thetim.es/1UezlNT)

- SSE Plc has warned that a British exit from the European Union could spark uncertainty for the energy market. The utility, formerly Scottish & Southern Energy, said that being part of the bloc's internal market had been beneficial to consumers and helped to secure affordable low-carbon energy. (thetim.es/1RpuCp4)

The Guardian

- The Land Registry is being put up for sale less than two years after the Liberal Democrats blocked previous plans for a 1 billion pounds-plus privatisation. (bit.ly/1RpuaXT)

- Volkswagen AG said it was recalling more than 800,000 VW Touareg and Porsche Cayenne sport utility vehicles as they are feared to have defects in pedals. (bit.ly/1Rpd3p9)

The Telegraph

- Tidjane Thiam, chief executive of Credit Suisse Group AG , received 18.9 million Swiss francs ($19.38 million) last year even after asking the loss-making bank to reduce his bonus as he tackles a major restructuring. (bit.ly/1RpdS1c)

- Victims of online fraud who do not protect themselves should no longer be refunded by banks, the Metropolitan police commissioner has said. (bit.ly/1RpvfPj)

Sky News

- Prudential Plc, one of Britain's biggest insurance companies, is drawing up secret plans to cap the pay of its fund managers after awarding one of its bond fund managers more than 32 million pounds ($45.28 million) over a two-year period. (bit.ly/1MnZt6i)

- The Bank of England seems set to be given greater powers over the buy-to-let market, after Chancellor George Osborne expressed concern about the housing "bubble". (bit.ly/1RpeYdi)

The Independent

- Tim Parker, the wealthy tycoon recently appointed to chair the Post Office and National Trust, launched a scathing attack on high boardroom pay and called for income tax to be increased on the wealthy to 50 percent. (ind.pn/1Rpg7kX)

($1 = 0.9751 Swiss francs) ($1 = 0.7067 pounds)