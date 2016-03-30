PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 30

The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- The Federal Trade Commission has accused Volkswagen AG of deceptively advertising "clean diesel" vehicles and promoting ones fitted with illegal pollution-cheating devices. (thetim.es/1VSkJ6y)

The Guardian

- Sports Direct has upped its stake in Findel Plc to nearly 30 percent, in the latest stage of its battle to wrest control of the online specialist. (bit.ly/1VSkKqQ)

- A.G.Barr Plc, the Scottish soft drinks maker best known for Irn-Bru, has reiterated its annoyance at George Osborne's sugar tax but says it expects little financial impact because it will change its recipes to adapt to the measure. (bit.ly/1okJ3An)

The Telegraph

- Aviva Plc Chief Executive Mark Wilson saw his pay more than double last year on the back of the company's acquisition of rival Friends Life. According to the company's annual report, which was published today, Wilson received 5.67 million euros ($6.40 million) last year, up from 2.6 million euros in 2014. (bit.ly/1okJgTU)

Sky News

- Energy Secretary Amber Rudd has risked igniting a fresh Brexit row after it emerged that her department had urged electricity suppliers to echo her warning that leaving the European Union could cost consumers 500 million pounds a year. (bit.ly/21ShF9X)

The Independent

- Tata Steel Ltd is reportedly preparing to announce the sale of its entire UK operation, putting thousands of UK jobs at risk. The company held a board meeting in Mumbai on Tuesday to discuss the fate of the Port Talbot plant. (ind.pn/21SitM7) ($1 = 0.8854 euros) (Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)