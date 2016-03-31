PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 31

The following are the top stories on the business pages of
British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
- The failure of HSBC Holdings Plc to clean up its
act after an anti-money-laundering deal with America's Justice
Department has raised the possibility that U.S. authorities may
continue to monitor Britain's biggest bank. (thetim.es/1MUcpvw)
- The Dutch headquarters of Royal Dutch Shell Plc
have been raided as part of a corruption investigation into the
company's acquisition of a vast oilfield in Nigeria. (thetim.es/1MUcCis)
The Guardian
- Prime Minister David Cameron has flown back to Britain for
emergency talks with ministers over the financial crisis
engulfing Tata Steel Ltd's British operation amid
warnings that the firm has just weeks to secure a rescue deal on
which up to 40,000 jobs could depend. (bit.ly/1MUcO12)
- The number of London city financiers who took home more
than 1 million euros ($1.13 million) per year jumped to nearly
3,000 in 2014, with one earning up to 25 million euros. The
European Banking Authority said the UK, with London home to
Europe's biggest financial centre, had more than three times as
many high-earning bankers as the rest of the EU combined. (bit.ly/1MUcQ9p)
The Telegraph
- The backers of an independent proposal to lengthen one of
Heathrow's existing runways have become the latest group to warn
that the government risks a legal challenge if it backs rival
plans to build a third landing strip. (bit.ly/1MUd8wR)
- An alliance of taxi drivers in London have abandoned a bid
to have Uber's licence in London declared illegal, in a blow for
the black cab industry's attempts to stamp out the ride-hailing
app. (bit.ly/1MUdl3c)
Sky News
- Stephen Jones, who stepped down as Santander UK's chief
financial officer several months ago, has been tapped by the
Co-operative Bank Plc's board as a potential
successor to Niall Booker. (bit.ly/1MUeiIK)
- Ofcom says there were 32 complaints about Vodafone Group
Plc made per 100,000 customers in the last three months
of 2015 - an increase from the 20 in the previous three months.
(bit.ly/1MUenfD)
The Independent
- U.S. spice company McCormick & Company Inc raised
its takeover proposal for Premier Foods Plc on Wednesday
for the second time, calling on the British company's board to
engage in talks that could lead to a deal. (ind.pn/1MUeFTx)
- Aldi biscuits, including cheese thins, ginger nuts and
Oddbites, are being recalled by the manufacturer after they were
found to have been made in dirty factories. (ind.pn/1MUeRSX)
($1 = 0.8821 euros)
(Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)