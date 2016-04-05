PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 6

April 6 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Tough new U.S. Treasury rules on corporate tax inversions that could scupper Pfizer's record $150 billion takeover of Allergan wiped nearly 17 per cent off the Botox maker's shares yesterday.(bit.ly/1RD4MiM)

Cerberus Capital Management confirmed it is on course to sell more than 6 billion pound of loans once owned by Northern Rock mortgages. (bit.ly/22aNawf)

The Guardian

Profits in investment banking arm will not be as high as last year, Barclays said, as it asked shareholders for permission to sell off its African operations. (bit.ly/1RMuLAK)

Stock markets across Europe have fallen following weaker than expected economic indicators, falling oil prices, and a warning from the International Monetary Fund stoked fears of a slowing global recovery.(bit.ly/22aIrdX)

The Telegraph

Prince Andrew from the Royal family has stepped into the crisis engulfing Britain's steel industry which has thrown into doubt the future of 40,000 UK jobs. (bit.ly/1S8ouyz)

Five former Barclays bankers rigged key interest rate benchmark Libor "for their own advantage" in a conspiracy "driven by money", a court has heard. (bit.ly/238tHC1)

Sky News

HSBC is to reinforce its commitment to the strategy it outlined last year by signing a deal to sponsor a high-speed rail-link between two cities in the Pearl River Delta, one of China's most important economic regions. (bit.ly/1MQEp8H)

The trade body, Investment Association, which represents fund managers overseeing 5.5 trillion pound in assets is to name Chris Cummings as its next chief executive as the industry undergoes unprecedented regulatory reform. (bit.ly/1RWR6xV)

The Independent

PayPal will not move forward with planned expansion in Charlotte, North Carolina following the passage of a widely condemned anti-LGBT law. (ind.pn/1VuDIDH)

The head of the International Monetary Fund, Christine Lagarde, has put Britain voting to leave the EU in June's referendum among what she says are immediate threats to the global economy. (ind.pn/1RVMsQH)