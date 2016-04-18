PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 18

April 18 The following are the top stories on
the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
- AstraZeneca Plc has been tracking Medivation Inc
for six months, and is yet to make a formal offer, but
has held internal talks about a bid. (bit.ly/1YBUxf7)
- Standard Chartered Plc has spoken to Paul Tucker,
the former deputy governor of the Bank of England, about
becoming its chairman. (bit.ly/1YBUAHP)
The Guardian
- Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc has reduced its
global lending to oil and gas companies and doubled its green
energy loans in the UK to 1 billion pounds ($1.42 billion) a
year, according to new figures released. (bit.ly/1YBUIqY)
- Britain would be "permanently poorer" if voters choose to
leave the EU, George Osborne has warned, as a Treasury study
claimed the economy would shrink by 6 percent by 2030, costing
every household the equivalent of 4,300 pounds a year. (bit.ly/1YBUOPg)
The Telegraph
- Andrew Mackenzie, the chief executive of struggling mining
giant BHP Billiton Plc, has joined the chorus of FTSE
100 bosses pleading with voters to opt to remain in the EU,
claiming a Brexit could result in a 'decade of disruption' to
trade agreements. (bit.ly/1WzOt8C)
Sky News
- Northern Ireland Secretary Theresa Villiers has insisted
border arrangements between Ireland and the UK would not change
if the public votes to leave the EU. (bit.ly/1WzOAkx)
The Independent
- Norway's $860 billion sovereign wealth fund has unveiled
the first list of miners and power producers to be excluded from
its portfolio following a ban on coal investments. (ind.pn/1WzOIQM)
($1 = 0.7054 pounds)
(Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter
Cooney)