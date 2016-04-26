PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 26

April 26 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Philip Green and the owners of BHS are facing an investigation into their running of the retail chain after the pensions watchdog said it had begun looking at whether they had attempted to avoid plugging a hole in the company's retirement fund of more than 200 million pounds ($289.72 million). (bit.ly/1Ttz0nC)

The plan to create Britain's largest mobile phone network provider is set to be derailed by European regulators, who will veto the 10.25 billion pounds takeover of O2's UK network by CK Hutchison Holdings ltd, the owner of Three. (bit.ly/1TtzUAo)

The Guardian

The British Broadcasting Corporation's director general is understood to have met with finance minister George Osborne in an attempt to head off government attempts toward contestable funding under which some of the money from the licence fee could be used for organisations other than the BBC. (bit.ly/1TtA0rU)

Britain should withdraw from the European convention on human rights regardless of the EU referendum result, Home Secretary Theresa May has said, in comments that contradict ministers within her own government. (bit.ly/1TtA9vu)

The Telegraph

Channel 4's new chairman has launched a search for ethnic minority and disabled non-executive directors amid concerns that the broadcaster's board does not reflect its government-imposed diversity remit. (bit.ly/1TtAxtO)

Sky News

British department stores group BHS has gone into administration, putting 11,000 jobs at risk and threatening the closure of up to 164 stores. (bit.ly/1qNEWy5)

Marc Bolland is to join the board of British Airways parent IAG, weeks after stepping down as the boss of Marks and Spencer Group, Sky News has learned. (bit.ly/1TtyGVW)

($1 = 0.6903 pounds)