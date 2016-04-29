PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 29

April 29 - The following are the top stories on the business
pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
Every region in England and Wales except for London and the
East registered a fall in house price growth between February
and March, according to figures from the Land Registry, leading
some industry figures to argue that the once-booming house
market is turning. (bit.ly/1Tzj830)
At hearings of the House of Commons business select
committee into the steel industry crisis on Thursday, Business
Secretary Sajid Javid admitted he had not been prepared for the
fallout of the March decision by Tata Steel Ltd to
quit Britain, despite claiming he had been aware since
mid-February that the company was considering closing its Port
Talbot plant. (bit.ly/1TzjgzB)
The Guardian
Boardroom bosses have received stinging rebukes over pay,
with the engineering group Weir Group Plc forced to
abandon potential share awards for its top management team and
Shire Pharmaceuticals failing to get a majority of investors to
support its pay deals. (bit.ly/1TzjWFc)
Richard Caring, the restaurateur and clothing tycoon, has
emerged as one of the major beneficiaries of generous dividends
paid by BHS in the early days of Philip Green's ownership. The
Guardian has established that Caring, the owner of the Ivy and
Le Caprice, was handed 93 million pounds ($135.91 million) in
payouts from the retailer. (bit.ly/1TzkRFx)
The Telegraph
Barclays Plc Chairman John McFarlane wants to cut
investment bankers' bonuses and told shareholders that the
current period of market turmoil might provide the cover he
needs to chop pay. 9bit.ly/1TzkqLp)
Accountancy giant PwC has picked long-serving restructuring
specialist Kevin Ellis to lead its UK and Middle Eastern
business, ending Ian Powell's eight-year reign at the top. (bit.ly/1Tzktqq)
Sky News
WPP Plc has identified external candidates who could
eventually succeed Chief Executive Martin Sorrell, the world's
biggest marketing services company will say on Friday as it
confirms that he received the second-biggest payday in history
for the boss of a UK-listed company. (bit.ly/1TziLFA)
Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc is likely to miss a
deadline of the end of 2017 to offload more than 300 branches -
a failure that would raise the prospect of substantial financial
penalties being imposed by Brussels on the taxpayer-backed
lender. (bit.ly/1TziYIS)
The Independent
Volkswagen AG is to pay 12 current and former
managers 63.24 million euros ($71.83 million) for 2015, a year
of record losses for the company following its global emissions
scandal. (ind.pn/1TzkI54)
($1 = 0.6843 pounds)
($1 = 0.8804 euros)
