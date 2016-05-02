PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 2

May 2 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

* Only way is up for oil price

The oil price may have reached its floor after touching decade-low levels this year because of fears about a supply glut and a stand-off between the big producing nations, according to the world's leading energy official.

* Blackstone races to top of private equity mountain

Blackstone Group has raised a bumper $60 billion from private equity investors over the past five years, claiming the title of the world's biggest private equity group and leaving its rivals far behind.

The Guardian

* Leaked TTIP documents cast doubt on EU-US trade deal

Talks for a free trade deal between Europe and the U.S. face a serious impasse with "irreconcilable" differences in some areas, according to leaked negotiating texts.

Greece is running out of money. The government in Athens is raiding the budgets of the health service and public utilities to pay salaries and pensions. Without fresh financial support it will struggle to make a debt payment due in July.

The Telegraph

* Lord Grabiner to be quizzed by MPs over BHS collapse

Lord Grabiner, the chairman of Arcadia, is due to be called to help MPs to understand why BHS was sold for 1 pound ($1.46) to Retail Acquisitions 13 months before its dramatic collapse.

BT Group is in talks to open up its infrastructure to a rival in a landmark test of Ofcom's plan to introduce more competition for its much criticised Openreach network monopoly.

Sky News

* Butterkist owner to pass on the popcorn

The private equity group which owns stakes in corporate giants such as Hilton Worldwide and Versace is to take advantage of soaring UK consumer demand for popcorn by putting the Butterkist brand up for sale.