PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 4

The Times
- Manufacturing is in a period of "deep unease" and suffered
its worst month in more than three years in April, as
uncertainty grows over the European Union referendum result and
demand at home and abroad continues to slow. (bit.ly/1TksFbj)
- HSBC Holdings Plc has blamed turmoil in global
markets for a drop of nearly a fifth in its profits for the
first three months of the year. Despite the fall in profits,
HSBC said that there would be no cut to its payouts to
shareholders. (bit.ly/1TksLQ1)
The Guardian
- The British government has ordered the insolvency watchdog
to launch an immediate investigation into the circumstances
surrounding BHS's slump into administration. (bit.ly/1TktnW3)
- Asda has been ordered by the advertising watchdog to
ensure future sales promotions do not mislead consumers about
how much they could save, just days after the supermarket chain
agreed to change potentially confusing pricing after public
criticism by the government's competition regulator. (bit.ly/1VJdsXT)
The Telegraph
- UK factory output contracted for the first time in three
years in April as concerns about the global economy and troubles
on the high street exerted a drag on activity. (bit.ly/1VJdzT8)
Sky News
- Britain's biggest payday lender Wonga saw losses double
last year as a price cap imposed by regulators, triggered a
sharp fall in revenues. Wonga Group recorded a pre-tax loss of
approximately 70 million pounds in 2015, compared to 37 million
pounds a year earlier. (bit.ly/1VJdK0N)
The Independent
- A federal judge in New Orleans Monday allowed BP to drop
its bid to avoid paying the second half of $2.3 billion in
compensation promised to seafood interests harmed by the
blown-out well. (ind.pn/1VJdX4b)
