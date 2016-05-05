PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 5

May 5 The following are the top stories on the
The Times
- Executives at Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc
faced accusations of taking home "obscene" pay packets and being
"glorified civil servants" at a stormy annual meeting. (bit.ly/1W8QBVt)
- EDF's former finance chief tried to persuade the
French energy giant to postpone plans to build an
18-billion-pound nuclear power station at Hinkley Point,
Somerset, for at least three years, he told French MPs
yesterday. (bit.ly/1W8QJ7q)
The Guardian
- The mining group BHP Billiton Plc and its partner
Vale SA are facing a 30-billion-pound claim from
Brazilian prosecutors over an iron ore mine dam collapse last
year that released a torrent of toxic mud, killing 19 people and
leaving 700 homeless. (bit.ly/1W8QQjl)
The Telegraph
- BT group Plc is to unveil a multibillion-pound
network upgrade programme, including laying ultrafast
fibre-optic broadband lines to around two million homes and
businesses. (bit.ly/1W8Qvgt)
- Intercontinental Exchange Inc has walked away from
its attempt to break up the London Stock Exchange's
21-billion-pound merger with Deutsche Boerse AG,
removing one of the major hurdles to the deal. (bit.ly/1W8QAB1)
Sky News
- The New Day newspaper is to close after just nine weeks of
circulation. The daily newspaper, published by Trinity Mirror
Plc, is to be publishing its final edition on Friday. (bit.ly/1W8OUHt)
- Royal Dutch Shell Plc has reduced its key
investment forecast by a further 10 percent or $3 billion after
announcing a sharp drop in first quarter profits amid the
depressed oil price environment. (bit.ly/1W8QpFK)
The Independent
- Housing analysts have slammed a 100-percent mortgage
launched by Barclays Plc as "crackers", saying the
first mortgage since the crisis not to require a deposit will
help people buy property they can't afford. (ind.pn/1W8QLw6)
