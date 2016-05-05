PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 5

May 5 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Executives at Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc faced accusations of taking home "obscene" pay packets and being "glorified civil servants" at a stormy annual meeting. (bit.ly/1W8QBVt)

- EDF's former finance chief tried to persuade the French energy giant to postpone plans to build an 18-billion-pound nuclear power station at Hinkley Point, Somerset, for at least three years, he told French MPs yesterday. (bit.ly/1W8QJ7q)

The Guardian

- The mining group BHP Billiton Plc and its partner Vale SA are facing a 30-billion-pound claim from Brazilian prosecutors over an iron ore mine dam collapse last year that released a torrent of toxic mud, killing 19 people and leaving 700 homeless. (bit.ly/1W8QQjl)

The Telegraph

- BT group Plc is to unveil a multibillion-pound network upgrade programme, including laying ultrafast fibre-optic broadband lines to around two million homes and businesses. (bit.ly/1W8Qvgt)

- Intercontinental Exchange Inc has walked away from its attempt to break up the London Stock Exchange's 21-billion-pound merger with Deutsche Boerse AG, removing one of the major hurdles to the deal. (bit.ly/1W8QAB1)

Sky News

- The New Day newspaper is to close after just nine weeks of circulation. The daily newspaper, published by Trinity Mirror Plc, is to be publishing its final edition on Friday. (bit.ly/1W8OUHt)

- Royal Dutch Shell Plc has reduced its key investment forecast by a further 10 percent or $3 billion after announcing a sharp drop in first quarter profits amid the depressed oil price environment. (bit.ly/1W8QpFK)

The Independent

- Housing analysts have slammed a 100-percent mortgage launched by Barclays Plc as "crackers", saying the first mortgage since the crisis not to require a deposit will help people buy property they can't afford. (ind.pn/1W8QLw6)

