PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 17

May 17 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
Six weeks after the collapse of a $160 billion merger with
Allergan, Pfizer has made a recommended bid for
Anacor Pharmaceuticals worth $99.25 a share, saying
that it would be a "strong fit" with its inflammation and
immunology portfolio. (bit.ly/22e7vCh)
The Guardian
The global community is badly prepared for a rapid increase
in climate change-related natural disasters that by 2050 will
put 1.3 billion people at risk, according to the World Bank. (bit.ly/1Thb4lB)
Stephen Bubb has announced he will be stepping down as chief
executive of Acevo (Association of Chief Executives of Voluntary
Organisations) after 15 years in June to head up the Charity
Futures Programme. (bit.ly/1st6zxS)
The Telegraph
House prices could crash by 25 percent and the pound could
drop by a third if the UK leaves the EU, according to Fitch,
which warned that social tensions risked boiling over even if
Britain stays in the bloc. (bit.ly/1TjeEPn)
Warren Buffett has bought more than $1 billion (700 million
euros) of Apple Inc stock with shares in the company falling to
their lowest level for two years. (bit.ly/1XvEul0)
Sky News
South Korea's Environment Ministry has said that it will
fine Nissan's South Korean operation for allegedly
manipulating emissions tests on its Qashqai cars, which were
made in Sunderland. (bit.ly/1TktLHe)
HSBC is to move 840 UK jobs abroad as part of a
major cost-cutting plan and has told staff that it is moving the
IT roles to sites in India, China and Poland by the end of March
next year. (bit.ly/1WB2t3w)
The Independent
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc disclosed a
stake in Apple Inc, betting that the technology company
will rebound after a slump driven by a slowdown in iPhone sales.
(ind.pn/1VZbq5Q)
Google could be hit with a fine as high as 3 billion euros
from the European Commission in the coming weeks related to an
investigation of the company's alleged abuse of its dominance in
the online search market, according to reports. (ind.pn/1OydsYf)
(Compiled by Vishal Sridhar)