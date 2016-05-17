PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 17

May 17 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Six weeks after the collapse of a $160 billion merger with Allergan, Pfizer has made a recommended bid for Anacor Pharmaceuticals worth $99.25 a share, saying that it would be a "strong fit" with its inflammation and immunology portfolio. (bit.ly/22e7vCh)

The Guardian

The global community is badly prepared for a rapid increase in climate change-related natural disasters that by 2050 will put 1.3 billion people at risk, according to the World Bank. (bit.ly/1Thb4lB)

Stephen Bubb has announced he will be stepping down as chief executive of Acevo (Association of Chief Executives of Voluntary Organisations) after 15 years in June to head up the Charity Futures Programme. (bit.ly/1st6zxS)

The Telegraph

House prices could crash by 25 percent and the pound could drop by a third if the UK leaves the EU, according to Fitch, which warned that social tensions risked boiling over even if Britain stays in the bloc. (bit.ly/1TjeEPn)

Warren Buffett has bought more than $1 billion (700 million euros) of Apple Inc stock with shares in the company falling to their lowest level for two years. (bit.ly/1XvEul0)

Sky News

South Korea's Environment Ministry has said that it will fine Nissan's South Korean operation for allegedly manipulating emissions tests on its Qashqai cars, which were made in Sunderland. (bit.ly/1TktLHe)

HSBC is to move 840 UK jobs abroad as part of a major cost-cutting plan and has told staff that it is moving the IT roles to sites in India, China and Poland by the end of March next year. (bit.ly/1WB2t3w)

The Independent

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc disclosed a stake in Apple Inc, betting that the technology company will rebound after a slump driven by a slowdown in iPhone sales. (ind.pn/1VZbq5Q)

Google could be hit with a fine as high as 3 billion euros from the European Commission in the coming weeks related to an investigation of the company's alleged abuse of its dominance in the online search market, according to reports. (ind.pn/1OydsYf)

