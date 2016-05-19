PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 19

May 19 The following are the top stories on the
The Times
Britain's second biggest retail energy supplier SSE
is considering the sale of a 1 billion pounds stake in its gas
distribution division. (bit.ly/1U0fI9P)
The Guardian
Burberry is to cut jobs and reduce its product
range by up to one-fifth in an attempt to save at least 100
million pounds a year, following a 10 percent fall in profit. (bit.ly/1U0ffEz)
Britain's employment rate reached a record high and wages
ticked up in March, dashing government claims that the job
market was being seriously damaged by the threat of a leave vote
in the EU referendum. (bit.ly/1U0eYS6)
The Telegraph
Vauxhall is preparing to recall 235,000 Zafira cars for a
second time as it can now install a long-term fix to a problem
which had been causing as many as several hundred fires. (bit.ly/1U0eY4g)
Spanish businessman Javier Ferrán has been named the next
chairman of Diageo, bringing to an end speculation over
who will lead the board of the FTSE 100 drinks giant. (bit.ly/1U0fb7N)
Sky News
Policy makers at the US Federal Reserve indicated that most
felt it would be "appropriate" to raise rates at their meeting
of 14-15 June if the jobs market and economic growth
strengthens, and inflation shows signs of moving towards its 2
percent target. (bit.ly/1U0etXZ)
The U.S. has raised the import duty on Chinese cold-rolled
steel, which is used in car manufacturing, shipping containers
and construction, by more than 520 percent. (bit.ly/1U0eOtT)
The Independent
Excessive pay for top bosses is holding back economic growth
in Britain, the chief economist of the Bank of England, Andy
Haldane, has warned. (ind.pn/1U0dhE6)
Mitsubishi Motors President Tetsuro Aikawa will
step down as the Japanese automaker looks to regroup from its
widening fuel economy testing scandal with the backing of Nissan
Motor. (ind.pn/1U0dI19)
