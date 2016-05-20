PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 20

May 20 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Phil Mickelson, the American golfer, made nearly $1 million buying stock based on insider trading tips, U.S. federal securities regulators alleged yesterday. (bit.ly/1qxp0zI)

Rolls-Royce is under investigation for bribery and corruption on a third continent. The Serious Fraud Office is understood to be investigating the engineering group over trade with Nigeria. (bit.ly/27FvNsI)

The Guardian

The race to acquire BHS has entered its final stages with Matalan tycoon John Hargreaves understood to have offered somewhere between 60 million pounds and 75 million pounds to acquire the stricken retailer. (bit.ly/1qxp6qW)

David Cameron has moved to quell a rebellion by Conservative Eurosceptics over a controversial trade deal between the EU and U.S., after he faced the first government defeat on a Queen's speech since 1924. (bit.ly/1qxpaqJ)

The Telegraph

The Bank of England must stand ready to slash interest rates towards zero if the economy does not bounce back quickly from its current malaise, according to a top official. (bit.ly/1qxq06J)

Sky News

Tobacco companies have lost their High Court challenge over government plain packaging rules, the day before they are due to come into force on Friday. (bit.ly/1qxpINc)

Cinven, the private equity firm, is in the early stages of evaluating an approach to the board of Restaurant Group, which has seen its shares plunge by more than half during the last 12 months. (bit.ly/1qxpBkU)

The Independent

Monsanto, the world's largest seed maker with a market value of $42 billion, said it received an unsolicited takeover approach from Germany's Bayer, the latest step in the consolidation of the global seed and crop chemical industry. (ind.pn/1qxq06K)

Thousands would be wiped off house prices and rent if the UK voted to leave the EU in a referendum to be held on June 23, estate agents and letting agents have said. (ind.pn/1qxpTIp)

