PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 24

May 24 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
The government's plans to sell the Land Registry have been
dealt a blow by the competition watchdog, which has warned that
privatisation would harm consumers and restrict innovation in
the online property market. (bit.ly/1sNqkAm)
The Guardian
The International Monetary Fund has called for "upfront" and
"unconditional" debt relief for Greece as it warned that without
immediate action the financial plight of the recession-ravaged
country would deteriorate dramatically over the coming decades.
(bit.ly/1U7ik2M)
Insurer AXA plans to divest 1.8 billion euros of
tobacco investments and called upon rivals to do the same,
citing the industry's "tragic" impact on public health. (bit.ly/1sNqjwr)
The Telegraph
Double-decker trains could be racing along the HS2 rail line
at speeds of 225 mph under ambitious plans due to be revealed by
train maker Alstom today. (bit.ly/25cLXHX)
Philip Green's retail empire was warned four months before
the fatal sale of BHS that Dominic Chappell, the frontman for
its buyout last year, had a "history of bankruptcies and a lack
of retail expertise". (bit.ly/1RlAFaI)
Sky News
Excalibur, the management buyout team looking to take over
the running of Tata's UK steel operations, will back
Liberty House's bid for the company, according to Sky News. (bit.ly/25cLlSS)
The Independent
Waterstones, the UK's largest book retailer, has announced
it will stop selling digital books after e-books sales failed to
take off. (ind.pn/1qEPNdp)
Furious environmentalists have taken to streets around the
world to protest against seed giant Monsanto at the same
time as the company is facing a $62 billion takeover by Bayer
, the German drugs giant. (ind.pn/27QuebI)
(Compiled by Vishal Sridhar; Editing by Sandra Maler)