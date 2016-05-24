PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 24

May 24 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

The government's plans to sell the Land Registry have been dealt a blow by the competition watchdog, which has warned that privatisation would harm consumers and restrict innovation in the online property market. (bit.ly/1sNqkAm)

The Guardian

The International Monetary Fund has called for "upfront" and "unconditional" debt relief for Greece as it warned that without immediate action the financial plight of the recession-ravaged country would deteriorate dramatically over the coming decades. (bit.ly/1U7ik2M)

Insurer AXA plans to divest 1.8 billion euros of tobacco investments and called upon rivals to do the same, citing the industry's "tragic" impact on public health. (bit.ly/1sNqjwr)

The Telegraph

Double-decker trains could be racing along the HS2 rail line at speeds of 225 mph under ambitious plans due to be revealed by train maker Alstom today. (bit.ly/25cLXHX)

Philip Green's retail empire was warned four months before the fatal sale of BHS that Dominic Chappell, the frontman for its buyout last year, had a "history of bankruptcies and a lack of retail expertise". (bit.ly/1RlAFaI)

Sky News

Excalibur, the management buyout team looking to take over the running of Tata's UK steel operations, will back Liberty House's bid for the company, according to Sky News. (bit.ly/25cLlSS)

The Independent

Waterstones, the UK's largest book retailer, has announced it will stop selling digital books after e-books sales failed to take off. (ind.pn/1qEPNdp)

Furious environmentalists have taken to streets around the world to protest against seed giant Monsanto at the same time as the company is facing a $62 billion takeover by Bayer , the German drugs giant. (ind.pn/27QuebI)