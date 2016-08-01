PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Aug. 1

Aug 1 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
British taxpayers could bear the burden of 2.5 billion
pounds ($3.30 billion) even if the Hinkley Point bill is
dropped. EDF, the French energy giant, has already
invested 2.5 billion pounds in developing the site for the
nuclear plant. (bit.ly/2aUwzdM)
A three-member International Olympic Committee (IOC) panel
will have the final say on which Russian athletes can compete at
the Rio Games, reviewing all decisions taken by the
international federations. The IOC earlier this month set
criteria for Russians to be eligible to compete in Rio after
revelations of state-backed doping in the country. (bit.ly/2aUx5ID)
The Guardian
The Bank of England is almost certain to cut benchmark
borrowing costs when it sets policy on Aug. 4. This kind of
quantitative easing could be used by policymakers to give an
extra boost to the economy after the Brexit vote. (bit.ly/2aUxpaj)
Bernard Hogan-Howe, the Metropolitan Police commissioner,
said Britain is well-equipped to prevent terror attacks, but it
remained a question of 'when, not if' there would be an attack.
His comment came in light of the recent Islamic State attacks on
European countries. (bit.ly/2aUyiQt)
The Telegraph
A large number of workers could be denied flexible access to
their final salary pension funds if a bill to allow companies to
ditch their pension promises is passed by the government.(bit.ly/2aUyPSl)
Sky News
British Prime Minister Theresa May's first important order
of business was meeting the bosses of four companies subject to
inquiry by the Serious Fraud Office. She met with the chiefs of
Barclays, GlaxoSmithKline, Rolls Royce and Tesco
- each of which is being investigated for alleged wrongdoing. (bit.ly/2aUyQpu)
The deal worth 79 billion pounds ($104.32 billion) between
SABMiller and Anheuser-Busch InBev remains to
be voted on by shareholders of SABMiller. The board of SABMiller
intends to persuade shareholders to approve the terms of the
deal. (bit.ly/2aUzNxM)
The Independent
Former British Prime Minister David Cameron has reportedly
offered knighthoods and other such titles to prominent
campaigners from the Remain camp. Four cabinet members - Michael
Fallon, David Lidington, Philip Hammond and Patrick McLoughlin -
could be awarded knighthoods as well. (ind.pn/2aUCEXK)
The recent surge in anti-immigration hate crimes in Britain
after the Brexit vote has occurred mostly in areas that strongly
voted to leave the European Union. Statistics show hate crimes
are on the rise in Eurosceptic areas of Britain. (ind.pn/2aUDaVr)
($1 = 0.7573 pounds)
(Compiled by Gaurika Juneja in Bengaluru; Editing by Paul
Simao)