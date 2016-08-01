PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Aug. 1

Aug 1 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

British taxpayers could bear the burden of 2.5 billion pounds ($3.30 billion) even if the Hinkley Point bill is dropped. EDF, the French energy giant, has already invested 2.5 billion pounds in developing the site for the nuclear plant. (bit.ly/2aUwzdM)

A three-member International Olympic Committee (IOC) panel will have the final say on which Russian athletes can compete at the Rio Games, reviewing all decisions taken by the international federations. The IOC earlier this month set criteria for Russians to be eligible to compete in Rio after revelations of state-backed doping in the country. (bit.ly/2aUx5ID)

The Guardian

The Bank of England is almost certain to cut benchmark borrowing costs when it sets policy on Aug. 4. This kind of quantitative easing could be used by policymakers to give an extra boost to the economy after the Brexit vote. (bit.ly/2aUxpaj)

Bernard Hogan-Howe, the Metropolitan Police commissioner, said Britain is well-equipped to prevent terror attacks, but it remained a question of 'when, not if' there would be an attack. His comment came in light of the recent Islamic State attacks on European countries. (bit.ly/2aUyiQt)

The Telegraph

A large number of workers could be denied flexible access to their final salary pension funds if a bill to allow companies to ditch their pension promises is passed by the government.(bit.ly/2aUyPSl)

Sky News

British Prime Minister Theresa May's first important order of business was meeting the bosses of four companies subject to inquiry by the Serious Fraud Office. She met with the chiefs of Barclays, GlaxoSmithKline, Rolls Royce and Tesco - each of which is being investigated for alleged wrongdoing. (bit.ly/2aUyQpu)

The deal worth 79 billion pounds ($104.32 billion) between SABMiller and Anheuser-Busch InBev remains to be voted on by shareholders of SABMiller. The board of SABMiller intends to persuade shareholders to approve the terms of the deal. (bit.ly/2aUzNxM)

The Independent

Former British Prime Minister David Cameron has reportedly offered knighthoods and other such titles to prominent campaigners from the Remain camp. Four cabinet members - Michael Fallon, David Lidington, Philip Hammond and Patrick McLoughlin - could be awarded knighthoods as well. (ind.pn/2aUCEXK)

The recent surge in anti-immigration hate crimes in Britain after the Brexit vote has occurred mostly in areas that strongly voted to leave the European Union. Statistics show hate crimes are on the rise in Eurosceptic areas of Britain. (ind.pn/2aUDaVr)

($1 = 0.7573 pounds) (Compiled by Gaurika Juneja in Bengaluru; Editing by Paul Simao)