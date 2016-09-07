PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Sept 7

Sept 7 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Falling bond yields and interest rate cuts will give the British Chancellor Philip Hammond a windfall of up to £18 billion ($24.15 billion) to spend over the course of this parliament. (bit.ly/2cEFqoZ)

Sports Direct is to become one of the first quoted companies in Britain to elect a workers' representative to its board as it seeks to draw a line under the scandal over its treatment of staff. (bit.ly/2cEH3Tp)

The Guardian

German pharmaceuticals group Bayer has stepped up its pursuit and offered $65 bln for Monsanto. Bayer had already proposed the largest all-cash takeover in history with an offer of $125 a share and said it was now willing to raise its bid to $127.50. (bit.ly/2cEID82)

A cross-party group of parliamentarians is claiming a victory for corporate tax transparency after the British government accepted a legal amendment that could force multinationals to publicly declare where they do business and the tax they pay. (bit.ly/2cEHNZ3)

The Telegraph

Online bingo operator Intertain is pressing ahead with plans for a £430 million ($577.02 million) stock market listing after the Brexit vote scuppered plans for a sale of the business. (bit.ly/2bWBNrI)

The boss of Barclays, Jes Staley, has appointed Tim Throsby, a top banker, from JP Morgan to run the lender's investment bank. (bit.ly/2cij1Mb)

Sky News

Sergio Ermotti, the Chief executive of Swiss bank UBS , has warned it could shift up to 1,500 jobs out of London after the UK voted to leave the EU. (bit.ly/2cEGKrK)

Serious Fraud Office is close to announcing whether it plan to charge former Tesco executives in relation to the profits overstatement that sparked the biggest crisis in the history of Britain's largest retailer. (bit.ly/2cEIbXm)

The Independent

Complaints about payday lenders more than tripled in the first half of the year, new official figures have revealed. The short-term, high-interest loans attracted 4,186 grievances, up from 1,213 in the previous six months. (ind.pn/2cEIC3N)

Housebuilder Berkeley Group said the property market remained under pressure in August following the Brexit vote as it announced sales had crashed by 20 percent. (ind.pn/2cEHKMB)