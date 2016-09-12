PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Sept 12

Sept 12 - The following are the top stories on the business
The Times
Simon Kirby, the boss of HS2, the high-speed railway, is
leaving to join Rolls-Royce Holdings plc as chief
operating officer. bit.ly/2cPGEh2
A nuclear power station being built in France using the same
design earmarked for Hinkley Point in Somerset may have to
restrict its output or could be abandoned because of the costs
of correcting safety flaws, experts have warned. bit.ly/2cPHWsC
The Guardian
Britain's economy will grind to a near standstill over the
coming months as post-referendum uncertainty triggers a slump in
business investment, a leading business group has warned as it
slashed its growth forecasts. bit.ly/2chqDv6
Royal Dutch Shell Plc has started production at the
world's deepest underwater oil and gas field, 1.8 miles beneath
the sea surface in the Gulf of Mexico. bit.ly/2chptzN
The Telegraph
The chairman of Tesco Plc, John Allan, has blamed
the supermarket industry's near obsession with opening more
shops for its past errors. bit.ly/2chq9Fs
Sky News
The motor insurance group esure Group Plc is this
week set to unveil plans for a 500 million pound demerger of its
price comparison unit, Go Compare. bit.ly/2chpGTI
North Korea has dismissed as "laughable" moves by the United
States to impose fresh sanctions following its fifth nuclear
test. bit.ly/2chpAM5
The Independent
Theresa May should begin the formal process of Brexit within
a matter of weeks rather than waiting until next year to trigger
Article 50, according to former minister John Whittingdale. ind.pn/2chpiVm
French police have arrested a 15-year-old boy suspected of
planning an "imminent terror" attack. ind.pn/2chpF25
