PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Sept 12

The Times

Simon Kirby, the boss of HS2, the high-speed railway, is leaving to join Rolls-Royce Holdings plc as chief operating officer. bit.ly/2cPGEh2

A nuclear power station being built in France using the same design earmarked for Hinkley Point in Somerset may have to restrict its output or could be abandoned because of the costs of correcting safety flaws, experts have warned. bit.ly/2cPHWsC

The Guardian

Britain's economy will grind to a near standstill over the coming months as post-referendum uncertainty triggers a slump in business investment, a leading business group has warned as it slashed its growth forecasts. bit.ly/2chqDv6

Royal Dutch Shell Plc has started production at the world's deepest underwater oil and gas field, 1.8 miles beneath the sea surface in the Gulf of Mexico. bit.ly/2chptzN

The Telegraph

The chairman of Tesco Plc, John Allan, has blamed the supermarket industry's near obsession with opening more shops for its past errors. bit.ly/2chq9Fs

Sky News

The motor insurance group esure Group Plc is this week set to unveil plans for a 500 million pound demerger of its price comparison unit, Go Compare. bit.ly/2chpGTI

North Korea has dismissed as "laughable" moves by the United States to impose fresh sanctions following its fifth nuclear test. bit.ly/2chpAM5

The Independent

Theresa May should begin the formal process of Brexit within a matter of weeks rather than waiting until next year to trigger Article 50, according to former minister John Whittingdale. ind.pn/2chpiVm

French police have arrested a 15-year-old boy suspected of planning an "imminent terror" attack. ind.pn/2chpF25

