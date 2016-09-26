PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Sept 26

Sept 26 The following are the top stories on the
The Times
- Delancey, a company chaired by John Ritblat is suing
China's largest property developer Greenland Group's UK division
over claims that it has reneged on an agreement made as part of
a high profile deal in London. bit.ly/2cwWZqe
- The European Commission is expected to respond to
competition concerns by launching an inquiry this week into the
22 billion pounds ($28.54 billion) merger between the London
Stock Exchange Group Plc and Deutsche Boerse AG
. bit.ly/2cwWMmG
The Guardian
- BHS is poised to make a comeback as an online retailer
just one month after the brand closed its last remaining
high-street store. The business will be relaunched on Thursday,
selling lighting and home furnishing products before adding
clothing lines and kitchen and dining ranges over the coming
weeks. bit.ly/2cwwYr7
- Britain's biggest independent co-op has made the highest
single payout to a worker for breaching low pay laws, 14,000
pounds, and is examining whether 200 others may have been paid
below the minimum wage, the Guardian can reveal. bit.ly/2cwVQi5
The Telegraph
- Exetel, an Australian "challenger" broadband firm, has
vowed to shake up Britain's telecoms market when it launches in
the UK this week with cheap fibre internet and data services
aimed at small businesses. bit.ly/2cwX9hn
- UK's decision to leave the EU will not dent growth at all
this year, according to economic forecasts compiled by the
Treasury, in a complete reversal of the gloomy short term
forecasts made after the EU referendum. bit.ly/2cwXAbs
Sky News
- Zak Brown, chief executive of CSM Sport & Entertainment,
is quitting the role at the end of the year amid suggestions
that he could play a key role in the running of Formula One
motor racing after it completes a 6.4 billion pounds takeover. bit.ly/2cwBqpJ
- Sebastian Grigg, a vice-chairman of Credit Suisse Group
AG's investment bank and one of its most senior
European employees, resigned late last week to strike out on his
own, Sky News understands. bit.ly/2cwuyZq
The Independent
- Jeremy Corbyn is preparing to tighten his stranglehold
over Labour by appointing his own shadow cabinet and cementing
his control over the party's ruling executive. ind.pn/2cwZPv2
($1 = 0.7708 pounds)
