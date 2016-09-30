PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Sept 30

Sept 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

British Steel will be capable of making profits of £150 million ($194.46 million) a year if it gets the right government support, Roland Junck, the company's executive chairman said. (bit.ly/2dbg3M3)

Jeremy Corbyn and Labour MPs are edging towards a "coalition agreement" that would allow members of the parliamentary party to choose who fills some shadow cabinet posts. (bit.ly/2dbllHl)

The Guardian

London Mayor Sadiq Khan is planning to launch the UK's most comprehensive inquiry into the impact of foreign investment flooding London's housing market. (bit.ly/2dbhgmA)

The European head of Airbnb has denied claims that the company is driving up property prices and perpetuating London's housing crisis. (bit.ly/2dbhiL7)

The Telegraph

Commerzbank, the second-biggest bank in Germany, has suspended its dividend and revealed more than 9,000 job losses. (bit.ly/2dbiBK0)

Sky News

Two of Europe's biggest web hosting service providers, Strato and Hellman & Friedman, are teaming up with private equity groups in a bid to win control of a British-based Host Europe. (bit.ly/2dbimic)

Government ministers and stakeholders from the UK, France and China have attended a ceremony to officially agree the £18bn Hinkley Point C nuclear power station. (bit.ly/2dbjmTB)

The Independent

Vitol, the world's biggest oil trader, faces a potential scandal over claims it ripped off the people of impoverished Mozambique for critical fuel by at least $80 million last year. (ind.pn/2dbjJgY)

Deutsche Bank came under mounting pressure after it emerged that some hedge funds worried about its financial strength had started to trim their exposure to the troubled lender. (bit.ly/2dbkVAP)

($1 = 0.7714 pounds) (Compiled by Gaurika Juneja in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)